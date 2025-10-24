Vladimir Putin calls the new US sanctions against Russia an "unfriendly act". Vladimir Solovyov goes even further: the well-known TV and radio presenter is calling for a freeze on diplomacy with the USA - and the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vladimir Putin calls the new US sanctions an "unfriendly act".

Putin threatens a "very strong, if not overwhelming" response if Russia is attacked with Tomahawks.

"Who are they to demand such a thing?" The sanctions make the well-known Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov furious.

Solovyov is calling for a break in diplomatic relations with the USA and the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Show more

Donald Trump has imposed sanctions against the Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil: his counterpart Vladimir Putin sees this as an "unfriendly act" that "will not strengthen Russian-American relations, which have only just begun to recover".

At the same time, the Kremlin leader played down the significance of the sanctions: "They are serious for us, of course, that's clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect our economic well-being," he said yesterday in Moscow.

Putin is willing to talk: "Dialogue is always better than confrontation or disputes - especially war. We have always advocated the continuation of dialog," claims the 73-year-old. However, if his country were to be attacked with Tomahawk cruise missiles, the reaction would be "very strong, if not overwhelming".

US Treasury Secretary vilely insulted

That sounds dramatic, but it also sounds familiar: Threats are Moscow's MO. Here is a video made by blue News in February 2023. Conclusion: Russia's tenor when it comes to alleged red lines is always the same.

Russian propaganda is severely disappointed by Donald Trump's change of course. "The spirit of Anchorage has fizzled out," complains Vladimir Solovyov in his radio show "Vollkontakt", referring to the Alaska summit in mid-August.

The 62-year-old plays quotes from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is introduced as a "homosexual" and "hates Russia". The American says that Trump is disappointed because there is no progress in the efforts to achieve peace. "Who is Bessent to announce anything on the subject?" Solovyov is annoyed.

When Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki in July 2018, all was still well with the world. KEYSTONE

Bessent was just Trump's "promenade mixer", who was known for his "grumpy character" and as a "passive pederast", the presenter said in disgust. Trump has now issued sanctions that are to apply until Moscow agrees to a ceasefire.

Solovyov calls for the use of nuclear weapons

"Who are you to demand something like that from us?" asks Soloviev with contempt. Now the conversation is completely different. Period." The USA would have struck with all its might. "Not with military power, because in that respect they don't surpass us at all. It's their economic power."

Now Solovyov is calling for a "sharp escalation": "Trump has formed the opinion that he can put pressure on us and nothing will be done to respond. In my opinion, we should shift from announced maneuvers to the unannounced use of tactical nuclear weapons."

These should be used against targets that the military has specified and would "radically change the course of the war". Diplomatic relations with the USA should be frozen and the ambassador recalled.

"They must fear us"

It was not up to Trump to decide whether there should be a bilateral summit. "You can't build relations that way," snorts Soloviev. "We have no interest in neurotic, hysterical US policy. That's why we should supply all the weapons that Venezuela, the People's Republic of Korea and Iran could need."

The US sanctions were "highly inappropriate": "A lack of respect for our president was demonstrated." Trump is not "the president of the world": Russia must now "continue to use different types of weapons on the front with a different level of force and ruthlessness".

Soloviev is furious: "We have to do something. We should do something, and with all seriousness. That's it! Period. The [fraternal romance] is over. The time for jokes is over. They must fear us and not think we won't cross certain lines. So please send the troops some tactical nukes."