Russian propaganda is firing sharply against Donald Trump after the US president adopted a new, critical tone with regard to the war in Ukraine: Has the Kremlin ordered a change of course?

Vladimir Solovyov and Olga Skabeeva, two exponents of Russian propaganda, are firing against Donald Trump in the media.

They are reacting to the fact that the US President is adopting a new, more critical tone towards Moscow.

Solovyov takes up the Epstein files and threatens the USA with nuclear-powered torpedoes that trigger nuclear tsunamis and submarines with unstoppable missiles.

Trump announces "important statement" on Monday - with this step, the US could break Putin's war economy.

"Now they're saying, 'We've delivered ten Patriot missiles. We're going to surprise the Russians'," Vladimir Solovyov scolds Donald Trump on Russian TV. "What can you surprise us with?" he asks snippily.

Vladimir Putin's well-known TV preacher had previously spoken out about Trump's latest attack on the BRICS states: The US president had threatened all of them with extra tariffs for "anti-American policies" and weakening the dollar.

"The dollar has done everything it can to weaken itself," Soloviev is not complaining. "Stop the sanctions! You started using the dollar as a weapon. You got a fight in return." The USA only controls 16 percent of the global economy and China is stronger.

According to Soloviev, Trump should take a look at whether Russia or the USA produces more armaments. And then the 61-year-old shows the video of Trump's outburst at the press conference when asked about Jeffrey Epstein - see above.

No "sh**** dome" helps against Moscow's missiles

"And everyone like this: What do you mean, 'Enough'?" shouts Solovyov at Trump. "You've been talking about him the whole time. You said the whole Deep State is involved. All kinds of people are involved. You said [Epstein] couldn't have taken his own life. But now you're saying, 'Let's forget about it?' Wow, that's cool. What's next?"

Solovyov also plays the audio recording to his audience, in which Trump says he threatened Putin with bombing Moscow. And now Putin's propagandist really gets going: what would Trump think if Russia fired nuclear-powered Poseidon torpedoes at the USA from two sides, triggering a nuclear tsunami?

Vladimir Solovyov is furious about relations with the USA and Donald Trump. YouTube/Russian Media Monitor

"He will create a waterway that will be named after Comrade Stalin," says Soloviev with a gloomy expression. And then there are Moscow's submarines, from whose missiles there is no protection. No "Golden Dome, Diamond Dome or Sh**** Dome" would help.

"His sh*** B-2s are visible to us"

"His sh*** [stealth bombers of the type] B-2 are visible to us," the Muscovite intones. And the Kremlin would not just stand by and watch: "No, we will wipe you off the face of the earth." Putin was not joking when he said that a world without Russia made no sense.

Soloviev talks himself into a rage: "Have you gone mad? Who do you think you are?" he said to the Americans. "Come to your senses, you animals!" If not, a "great war" threatens the father of eight, who has been married three times.

He continues: "The West will not stop until we punch it so hard on its snotty nose that everything around it buzzes." Soloviev also gives Paris a piece of his mind: "We should beat the hell out of France," he says. And at the same time: "I'd say we've become far too relaxed."

Trump: "Putin is throwing a lot of sh***** at us"

Olga Skabeyeva, who, like Soloviev, is considered the Kremlin's unofficial mouthpiece, also spoke about "Washington's methods" on her TV show "60 Minutes" on July 9 - and compared the American attacks with the accusations once made against Iraq: The US wanted to "destroy a regime" again.

"History seems to be repeating itself: The symbol of bacteriological weapons, which the Americans accused Saddam Hussein's regime of producing, went down in history as 'Colin Powell's test tube'", the TV woman is quoted as saying. With regard to Trump's CIA chief, she adds: "Whether there will be 'Ratcliffe tubes' is unknown."

Trump: "We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time but it turns out to be meaningless."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8. Juli 2025 um 18:21

Donald Trump has indeed been on a learning curve when it comes to Putin's willingness for peace - see video above. Most recently, he was more than clear: "Putin is throwing a lot of sh***** at us to tell the truth," the US President bluntly stated on July 9.

Trump announces "important statement" on Monday

He said he did not yet know whether he would tighten sanctions against Russia. "I'm looking into it," says the Republican. The question is: will Trump follow up his words with action at some point? His latest statements should give Kiev hope.

President Trump said he's disappointed in Russia and will make a big announcement on Monday. He added that NATO will pay for and distribute weapons for Ukraine. No further details at the moment.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 11. Juli 2025 um 08:32

Because: Trump told "NBC News" that NATO will supply Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition. "We are sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for these weapons, 100 percent," he said, explaining the agreement that is said to have been reached at the last NATO summit.

Trump also oracles: "I think I'm going to make an important statement on Russia on Monday." What could be meant by this is the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025: The law was created under the leadership of Republican Lindsey Graham and has bipartisan support. It provides for secondary sanctions against Russia.

the sanctioning russia act of 2025 has been sitting in senate and house committees since april 1st, sir. S.1241 has 84 cosponsors and is 31 pages long. H.R.2548 has 81 cosponsors and is 31 pages long. that's maybe 2 days worth of homework reading for your average high schooler.



[image or embed] — Bea (@autiebea.bsky.social) 8. Juli 2025 um 23:31

These would punish all countries that buy Russian goods, such as oil, with high tariffs. It could be the death knell for Putin's war economy. The bill, which Trump is explicitly supposed to give his final blessing to, has only not been put to a vote in the Senate because the New Yorker has not yet given it the green light.

By then at the latest, the Kremlin will also officially and publicly go on a full confrontation course.

