Margarita Simonjan on TV. Screenshot

Margarita Simonjan, editor-in-chief of Russia Today and central voice in the Kremlin media apparatus, has made her serious illness public in a TV program. She remains silent about the exact diagnosis - Russian media speculate about cancer.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Margarita Simonjan spoke on Russian television about a "terrible, serious illness".

According to media reports, it could be cancer and an operation is said to be imminent.

Her husband, the propagandist Tigran Keosajan, has also been in a coma for months. Show more

Margarita Simonjan, one of the most important figures in Russian state television and head of the foreign broadcaster Russia Today (RT), made a personal message public in a program with Kremlin presenter Vladimir Solovyov. "This week I was diagnosed with a terrible, serious illness," said the 45-year-old.

She did not reveal the exact diagnosis. "I decided to make it public to prevent the spread of speculation," explained Simonjan. The "Kyiv Independent" and the "Moscow Times" report that an operation is apparently imminent. The latter claims to have learned that it could be cancer.

Open questions about her future at RT

Simonjan not only heads Russia Today, but also the state media group Rossija Sewodnja. It is unclear whether she will be able to continue in her top position due to her illness. There is already discussion in Russian media circles as to whether a resignation is inevitable.

In her TV appearance, Simonjan also spoke about her husband's state of health. The director and Kremlin propagandist Tigran Keosajan has been in a coma since December 2024 following a cardiac arrest.

Simonjan herself has been one of the most influential voices in the propaganda apparatus since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine. She has denied war crimes, defamed critics and is therefore on sanctions lists of the EU, the USA, the UK and Ukraine.

Back in July, she caused a stir in another program when she warned of an alleged Ukrainian conspiracy to trigger unrest in Russia. Observers saw this as an indication of the Kremlin's nervousness.