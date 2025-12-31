Secluded, luxurious, politically explosive. New research points to a secret luxury residence of Vladimir Putin in the annexed Crimea - with a private clinic, spa and its own helipad. The pictures in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

Meter-high fences, armed guards, a coastal strip as if erased from the map. For years, it was clear that something was being built here that nobody was supposed to see.

Now new research is shedding light on a sealed-off facility on the steep coast of annexed Crimea - investigators close to the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny attribute it to the closest circle of power around President Vladimir Putin.

There are no official confirmations, but the construction methods, security requirements and financing patterns are making investigators sit up and take notice.

Luxury in the shadow of war

The dimensions of the suspected residence and the estimated costs of around ten billion roubles once again raise questions about luxury and power in times of war.

While Ukraine continues to attack Crimea militarily, a retreat is said to have been created here that combines maximum isolation with maximum comfort.

The video shows which details are particularly controversial - and why they are causing a stir.

