"Heavy blow for Belgrade": Vladimir Putin (left) and Aleksandar Vučić on May 9 in Moscow. Image: Keystone

Russia has long been bothered by the fact that ammunition from Serbian state production ends up in Ukraine. Putin's foreign intelligence service has now officially warned Belgrade - and there is already a bang in the factory.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, pictures quickly became public showing Serbian ammunition in use for Kiev.

Moscow has always criticized this: On May 28, the Russian foreign intelligence service SWR officially warned Belgrade about this.

One day later, an explosion in an ammunition factory in Valjevo injured seven Serbian employees.

President Aleksandar Vučić is pursuing a delicate course that aims to move closer to the EU on the one hand, but does not want to alienate the Kremlin on the other. Show more

The Krušik ammunition factory has long been a thorn in Russia's side. After the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it took less than three weeks for the Ukrainian armed forces to show a video of them firing mortar shells from the Serbian company.

This is not the last time the Kremlin complains to Belgrade about the matter. On March 3, 2023, Serbia denied a Russian media report that 3500 G-2000 missiles for the Grad system had been delivered to Kiev via intermediaries in Turkey and Slovakia

The Serbian defense company Krušik sold 3.5 thousand missiles for the Grad MLRS to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/GFiyre19gj — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) February 27, 2023

And even after that, ammunition is repeatedly filmed in Ukraine, which is said to come from the Krušik plant in Valjevo, 100 kilometers southwest of Belgrade. In particular, mortar shells and ammunition for grenade launchers are used by Kiev's forces.

#Ukraine: One of the better photos of the #Serbian 🇷🇸 60mm M73 HE mortar shell manufactured by Krusik in service with the Ukrainian Army. #UkraineRussianWar #UkraineWar #Kyiv #UkrainianArmy



It seems these days I only find Serbian mortar shells on TT and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/th3Iu7uYYs — Weapons Illustrated (@Weapons_Illust) November 25, 2023

⚡️🇷🇸Serbian M93P1 30-mm grenades for AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, used by the Armed Forces of 🇺🇦Ukraine.



They were modified to be dropped from their drones on 🇷🇺Russian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/OvdUZej8Yz — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) May 12, 2024

#Ukraine: Interesting - It seems that #Serbia 🇷🇸 also delivered 82mm M67 Illuminating mortar shells made by the Krušik company to 🇺🇦 #Ukraine, most likely through a third country.



Photo from February 27, 2024 from Facebook.#UkraineRussiaWar️️ #UkraineWar #Kyiv #USA #Kiev pic.twitter.com/KxQ1PKS4Nw — Weapons Illustrated (@Weapons_Illust) August 3, 2024

Belgrade admitted in June 2023 that domestic ammunition had ended up in Kiev's arsenal: "Is it possible that it is happening? I have no doubt that it could happen," President Aleksandar Vučić told the Financial Times."What is the alternative for us? Not to produce it? Not to sell it?"

Putin's foreign intelligence service warns Belgrade

Vučić emphasized at the time that Serbia wanted to act in a "neutral way". "But I am not a fool. I am aware that some of the weapons could end up in Ukraine." It is also clear that this cannot please Russia, which has seen itself as a friend and protector of the Serbs for decades.

The press release launched by Moscow on 29 May comes as no surprise: under the title "Serbia's military industry is trying to stab Russia in the back", the foreign intelligence service SWR claims that the Serbian state-owned ammunition factory is "contributing to the war started by the West".

A Polish-supplied MLRS "Grad" has been deployed by the Ukrainian army in ongoing operations.



The system fires Serbian 122-mm ER Grad 2000 rockets, designed with an extended range of up to 40 km—double that of standard Grad munitions—featuring a 19 kg warhead and enhanced… pic.twitter.com/PZBJU2nYL4 — BoxWar (@UkraineWarVid) March 1, 2025

Krušik produces "hundreds of thousands of rockets for multiple launch rockets and howitzers as well as one million rounds of small arms ammunition" for the enemy, the report continues. The company is a "promoter of death" that profits from the "blood of fraternized Slavs." Countries such as Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic act as middlemen.

Explosion in factory one day after SWR warning

"It is hardly possible to justify these exports on humanitarian grounds," writes SWR. "They are clearly aimed at killing and maiming Russian military personnel and Russian civilians." The Russians also point out that Moscow has always helped Belgrade when necessary.

Marked in red: Location of the Krušik ammunition factory in Valjevo in Serbia. Google Earth

One day after this warning from SWR, there is a bang at the ammunition factory in Valjevo: while working on firing amplifiers, an explosion occurs at around 7.40 a.m. on 30 May, reportedly slightly injuring seven employees.

"Anyone familiar with the workings of international politics knows that almost nothing is accidental," commented the Serbian magazine NIN on May 31. "It is clear that Serbian-Russian relations are currently being put to a kind of test."

"A heavy blow for Belgrade"

However, the timing is "confusing", says Marko Savković from the Belgrade International and Security Affairs Center: President Vučić was received in Moscow on "Victory Day" on 9 May. Serbia is moving closer to the EU. But on the other hand, the head of state was "very careful not to offend Russia".

Former diplomat Srećko Đukić added that it was interesting that SWR had made the threat. It was "a serious blow for Belgrade". Serbia is in a precarious position due to "its unprincipled foreign policy and its unprincipled approach to the issue of arms and ammunition exports".

Russian journalist Aleksei Leonkov hopes that the SWR warning will persuade the Belgrade leadership to "change its current policy": "The situation in Serbia is not easy," he quotes in NIN. "There are circles that are calling for accession to the EU and NATO." Moscow had already raised the issue of ammunition exports more than a year ago, but nothing had happened.