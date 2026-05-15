Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government are taking a hard line against critics. Alexander Kazakov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin via AP/dpa

Supporters of Ukraine and critics of Russia in particular are increasingly being targeted and killed. Such actions have increased since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Western intelligence services have observed an increase in suspected Russian attack plans against activists, deserters and Ukraine supporters in Europe.

Plots have been foiled in several countries, including against Russian dissidents, Ukrainian military officers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Security authorities assume that Moscow is increasingly relying on recruited henchmen and criminal networks to intimidate or kill opponents. Show more

When Vladimir Ossetschkin wants to take his children to school or go shopping, he calls the police. The Russian activist has been living under police protection since 2022 because the French authorities believe that Russia is trying to kill him.

In April 2025, Russian men observed Ossetschkin's home in south-western France for several hours and took video and photo recordings - presumably in preparation for an assassination attempt. This is according to non-public court documents that the AP news agency was able to view.

Last year, security authorities in Lithuania uncovered a plot to kill a Lithuanian supporter of Ukraine and another against a Russian activist. In Germany, two other plots were foiled: one targeting the head of a German arms company supplying Ukraine and one against a Ukrainian military man.

In 2024, the Polish authorities arrested a man who was allegedly planning an attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. And in the same year, a Russian helicopter pilot who had deserted was killed in Spain. Russian agents are considered the main suspects.

Plots uncovered in numerous European countries

While Russian representatives have long been accused of silencing opponents abroad, three Western intelligence officials from different countries told the AP that targeted killings have increased since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to them, the Russian security services have become even more brazen in their targeting, targeting not only military deserters but also Russian activists and foreign supporters of Ukraine. All three spoke out on condition that they not be named.

"The campaign is not random or accidental," says one of them. "It is politically authorized." The intelligence officials, a former senior British counterterrorism official and prosecutors in Lithuania see the campaign in the context of Russia's broader efforts to harm European countries that support Ukraine.

These include 191 cases of sabotage, arson and other disruptive acts linked to Russia by Western agencies that the AP has tracked across Europe since the war began.

Russia now appears to be relying on cheap henchmen

Many of those accused in this campaign are people who have been recruited as cheap stooges for Russian intelligence agents. Moscow is now using this model to take action against its perceived enemies abroad, according to French court documents and information from the Lithuanian prosecutor, among other sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the AP that he saw "no reason" to comment on the matter. Russian government officials have previously denied that Moscow was behind attempts to kill its opponents abroad.

The AP spoke to three people who have been targeted: Ossetchkin, Lithuanian activist Valdas Bartkevicius and Ruslan Gabbassov, who campaigns for independence for the Russian region of Bashkortostan.

Police protection for those in danger

According to the court documents, three of the four men arrested by the French police in connection with the plot to kill Ossetschkin traveled to Biarritz, where Ossetschkin lives, in April 2025. According to the documents, they monitored his home "with the aim of assassinating him and then intimidating all political opponents of the Russian authorities living in France".

All four were born in the Russian region of Dagestan. One of them has several criminal convictions, another stated that he had been arrested by the Russian domestic secret service and fled the country to avoid being sent to Ukraine.

Ossetschkin founded a prisoners' rights group years ago and runs a project that exposes violations in the Russian detention system. The threats against him escalated after he began investigating alleged Russian abuses in Ukraine and helping Russian deserters to escape. He moved to France in 2015 and received police protection seven years later. Otherwise he would already be dead, he says.

Offer of new identity rejected

In Lithuania, Gabbassov, the activist from Bashkortostan, discovered a hidden tracker on his car in February 2025. The police told him to leave the device there and followed the people who were chasing him, he says.

A few weeks later, he attended a celebration of Lithuania's independence from the Soviet Union with his wife and son and received a call from the police. They said he was not allowed to go home. The next day, the police told him that "a killer" with a firearm had been arrested near his home. The man had been prepared to wait all night for Gabbassov.

The Lithuanian authorities had offered him to "disappear" completely - including a change of name and relocation. He had refused because many people in his home region saw him as a leader in the quest for independence.

The region is important to the Kremlin because of its gold reserves, and many men from there were sent to war in Ukraine. "I can't betray them all by simply disappearing, especially out of fear." That would play into Moscow's hands, he says.

Connections to organized crime

Lithuania made Bartkevicius the same offer after the authorities uncovered a plot to kill him with a bomb placed in his letterbox in March 2025, according to him. But simply disappearing was also out of the question for the activist, who collects donations for Ukraine and became known for his anti-Russian actions - including urinating on a Russian war memorial.

The Lithuanian public prosecutor's office charged 13 people from at least seven countries with involvement in the two plots. Those involved had received direct instructions from Russian military intelligence, the prosecutor's office said; some of them had links to Russian organized crime and could be connected to other arson and espionage plots elsewhere in Europe.

Moscow's move to use such henchmen can be traced back to an earlier assassination attempt, Dominic Murphy told the AP before retiring as head of the UK Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit. In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned with a nerve agent in England.

The British government accused Moscow of having carried out the attack with the help of military intelligence personnel. In response, the UK and other Western countries expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats - and spies. This has made it more difficult for Russia to operate in Europe, says Murphy.

Attempted attacks could serve other purposes

The fact that most of the attack plans made public by Western authorities since 2022 have been foiled could indicate that it is more difficult for Moscow to carry them out with henchmen than with its own agents, says one of the Western intelligence officials. But the attempted attacks could serve other purposes, including intimidating Kremlin opponents into silence and wasting European law enforcement resources.

Referring to the deserted Russian helicopter pilot Maxim Kuzminov, the intelligence official says it is clear that the Russian security services could kill people in Europe if they wanted to. That is why targets are never safe. "Even if an operation has been foiled once, you have to be prepared in case they strike again."