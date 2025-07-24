The An-24 is one of the oldest types of passenger aircraft still in operation. X

An almost 50-year-old passenger plane has crashed in Russia - 49 people were on board. The airline is under investigation.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An airplane crashed in Russia on Thursday.

The An-24 involved is one of the oldest passenger aircraft types still in operation.

The Russian aviation industry is struggling with increasing problems due to sanctions. Show more

A passenger plane crashed in Russia on Thursday. According to the authorities, 49 people were on board the plane. No details of the victims or survivors are yet known.

The aircraft involved is of the An-24 type, one of the oldest passenger aircraft still in operation in the world. Series production began in the early 1960s. According to media reports, the aircraft involved in the accident was almost 50 years old. However, the flight license was still valid until 2036.

The Russian aviation industry is struggling with increasing problems, partly because Western industrialized countries have imposed sanctions against the sector due to the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in 2022.

Criminal proceedings initiated

The delivery of aircraft and spare parts to Russia is prohibited. As a result, many airlines in the country are using older and older aircraft and decommissioned planes for spare parts.

Following the crash, the public prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings against the airline Angara for violating safety regulations. However, the aircraft itself is said to have been inspected immediately before take-off. No safety deficiencies were found.

Corruption is widespread in Russia. Checks are often only carried out formally. Such negligence - often accompanied by the acceptance of bribes - has already led to serious accidents in the past.

With material from the news agency Keystone-SDA