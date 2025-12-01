  1. Residential Customers
New setback for the Kremlin Putin's "wonder weapon" fails in test - again

Christian Thumshirn

1.12.2025

A missile takes off - seconds later a fireball. The alleged wonder weapon "Satan 2" tips over, burns and crashes. Another test that causes Russia's prestigious project to falter.

01.12.2025, 15:06

According to reports, a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile exploded shortly after take-off at the Yasny cosmodrome in the Orenburg region.

Videos from social networks show the projectile tipping to one side, catching fire and crashing to the ground near the Kazakh border.

There has been no official confirmation so far.

Experts suspect another Sarmat misfire

Experts believe it was an RS-28 Sarmat - the system that is supposed to replace older missiles but has been struggling with setbacks for years.

The only successful test in 2022 was followed by several failures, including a serious explosion in 2024. Experts are once again pointing to technical problems, possibly also with the liquid fuel used.

