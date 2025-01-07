Kim Jong-un has banned two dishes - including the hot dog - in the belief that he is defending himself against the influence of the West and South Korea. Those who still enjoy them may have to swallow hard.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pyongyang has allegedly banned hot dogs because they are too Western.

The "troop stew" Budaejjigae, which comes from the South, is also no longer allowed to be eaten.

In North Korea, items such as wedding dresses, sunglasses and leather jackets are also illegal, although - with regard to the latter two items - this does not apply to Kim Jong-un. Show more

Pyongyang has banned two dishes, reports the British Sun: firstly, it is now illegal to eat hot dogs in North Korea. Anyone who offers bread and sausage is committing treason, it continues. Kin Jong-un allegedly wants to push back Western influence with this measure because hot dogs are apparently very popular in the country.

On the other hand, Budaejjigae is no longer allowed to be offered. This is a "troop stew" with ham, sausages, beans, onions, kimchi, tofu, rice cakes, spices and possibly vegetables. The dish dates back to the time of the Korean War and the South, which Kim Jong-un clearly does not like.

Like they had f’ing hot dogs in NK in the first place 🙄. He’s so attention starved it’s crazy. “Prease take me serious - I’m very serious world reader, I ban your hot dog to prove” https://t.co/aPm6WH1RBE — J✝️🕊️ Pray for ALL souls. (@JacPisc032) January 6, 2025

"The sale of budaejjigae at the market has stopped," a trader from the northern province of Ryanggang-do is quoted as saying. "The police and market management have said that anyone caught will have to close down." "The Sun" also recalls that Pyongyang is said to have threatened those who celebrate Christmas with execution in December.

What else is banned in North Korea

Incidentally, hot dogs are not the only everyday objects that Kin Jong-un rejects as being too Western: they include clothing such as jeans, designer shoes and leather jackets, as well as cultural goods such as K-pop, the dissemination of which can even result in a death sentence.

Wearing wedding dresses is also forbidden in North Korea, the BBC reports. And sunglasses are also a problem - although Kim Jong-un himself can often be seen wearing them. This also applies to leather jackets.

Anyone who uses a computer or cell phone that is not controlled by the government is displaying "anti-socialist behavior" and must expect forced labor and torture, adds Human Rights Watch.