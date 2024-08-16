The snake spat the woman out again. (symbolic image) Christophe Gateau/dpa

In Indonesia, a python devours a woman up to her shoulders. The animal then spits the woman out again. The dead woman is eventually found by her daughter.

SDA

A woman in Indonesia has been attacked and killed by a four-meter-long python. According to a spokesperson for the authorities, her family had been looking for the 74-year-old woman after she failed to return from work in a field in the province of South Sulawesi. Her daughter finally found her body near the family home.

The dead woman had bite marks on her head and legs, and a huge python snake was discovered nearby. Villagers killed the python, according to the authorities' spokesperson. According to their reports, the constrictor had swallowed the woman up to her shoulders and then spat her out again.

Deaths caused by constrictors are rare, but similar cases are repeatedly reported in Indonesia. Just a month ago, the body of a woman was discovered in the stomach of a python in the same province.

SDA