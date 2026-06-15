The agreement between the U.S. and Iran is receiving positive reactions in the Arab world. Qatar and Egypt are calling it an important step toward greater stability in the Middle East and are hoping for a lasting de-escalation of the situation.

The diplomatic agreement between Washington and Tehran is receiving support from the region. The Gulf state of Qatar described the framework agreement as an important step toward “consolidating a sustainable peace.”

This will “promote economic growth regionally and internationally,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said, according to the state news agency QNA. The U.S. and Iran have demonstrated a determination to “resolve differences through negotiations and peaceful means.”

Egypt, which is also acting as a mediator, called it a “highly significant development that will restore security and stability at both the regional and international levels.” The agreement is a “significant turning point for strengthening mutual trust,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

After weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran had previously announced a preliminary agreement for a way out of the Iran conflict. According to the statement, the document is to be signed on Friday in Switzerland. According to mediator Pakistan, it provides for the immediate and final cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The Strait of Hormuz is also to be fully reopened.