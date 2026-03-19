After attacks on gas facilities in the Gulf region, the Iran war is coming to a dangerous head. Trump puts a stop to his ally Israel - and threatens Tehran at the same time. And the oil price continues to rise. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump is threatening Iran with a massive bombing of an important gas field - and at the same time seems to be trying to limit the damage after Israel's attack on it.

With its targeted attacks on civilian objects and vital facilities in countries in the region, Iran has "crossed all red lines", explained the Qatari Foreign Ministry in Doha.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has practically come to a standstill. Show more

First Israel attacked its opponent's most important gas sources, then Iran struck at neighboring facilities in Qatar. Both must stop, says US President Donald Trump.

blue News summarizes what happened on Thursday night (19.3.).

Oil price continues to rise

The price of oil continued to rise in early trading. The price of a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude for delivery in April, which is relevant for Europe, rose at times to 112 US dollars. Before the war, a barrel still cost around 70 dollars - an increase of around 60 percent. The price of gas has also risen significantly recently.

Trump threatens Iran with destruction of its most important gas field

US President Donald Trump is threatening Iran with a massive bombing of an important gas field - and at the same time appears to be trying to limit the damage after Israel's attack on it. There will be an attack by the US military if Iran continues to attack Qatar's gas industry, he wrote on Truth Social. In this case, he threatened an attack "with a strength and power that Iran has never seen before".

At the same time, he emphasized that Israel would not attack the South Pars gas field again after its attack the previous day - as long as Iran did not target energy facilities in Qatar again.

Statement from President Trump on South Pars Gas Field: pic.twitter.com/YrjhDdGTxP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 19, 2026

Following Israel's attack on Wednesday, Iran threatened to attack gas fields and refineries itself. According to official information, Iran attacked several liquid gas plants in the Ras Laffan industrial area in Qatar early this morning. The plants, which are important for the global market, were severely damaged, as the operator Qatar Energy announced on the X platform. The Ministry of Interior later stated that the fires had been brought under control. There were no injuries.

According to information from Doha, the industrial area had already been attacked by Iran with missiles on Wednesday evening. Qatar is one of the largest gas producers in the world and plays a key role in the global supply of liquefied natural gas, which is mainly shipped to Ras Laffan.

With its targeted attacks on civilian objects and vital facilities in countries in the region, Iran has "crossed all red lines", declared the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha.

New attacks on ships in the Middle East

A ship has been hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of Qatar and in the Gulf of Oman. Following the attack in the Persian Gulf around eight kilometers off the important Qatari gas port of Ras Laffan, all crew members are safe and well, according to the UK Merchant Shipping Safety Office (UKMTO).

In the incident south of the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, a fire broke out on board as a result of the shelling, according to the UKMTO. The attack occurred about 20 kilometers off the coast of the city of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates.

No further details of the two incidents were initially known.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, has come to a virtual standstill. Image: Keystone/The Visible Earth/NASA

Iran, which is under attack from the USA and Israel, has recently repeatedly attacked ships in the region. As a result, shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, has practically come to a standstill.

On Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, Iran also attacked gas facilities in the Gulf state of Ras Laffan, which are important for the global market, according to information from Qatar.