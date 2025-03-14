Queen Camilla has long been committed to helping women who have experienced domestic or sexualized violence. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Queen Camilla has written a personal letter to Gisèle Pelicot to express her support for the courageous woman. The 77-year-old is very touched by the French woman, according to insiders.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Camilla has written a personal letter to Gisèle Pelicot.

In it, she expressed her admiration for Pelicot's courage and dignity.

Queen Camilla has long been committed to helping women who have experienced domestic or sexualized violence. Show more

Britain's Queen Camilla (77) has written a letter to Gisèle Pelicot (72). She expressed her admiration for the Frenchwoman, according to the British news agencies PA and BBC.

Pelicot was raped for years by her then husband and other men. Her ex-husband and 50 other men went on trial last year as a result. She decided to have the trial held in public to encourage other abused women.

Pelicot's case and her extraordinary dignity and courage touched Camilla deeply, reported the US magazine "Newsweek", citing a palace insider. She had written the letter personally and praised Pelicot's attitude: "Why should she feel like a victim or hide from shame?

Petition calls for Nobel Peace Prize for Pelicto

In the UK, Camilla has long been committed to helping women who have experienced domestic or sexualized violence. A petition there is also calling for Gisèle Pelicot to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. 170,000 people have already signed the appeal.

Pelicot's ex-husband was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Avignon for aggravated rape. The 50 co-accused men also received prison sentences of between 3 and 15 years.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.