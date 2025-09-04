"I am not a dictator" - where is the USA drifting under Trump? - Gallery "I'm not a dictator," says Trump about himself. Image: Archivbild: dpa An unpleasant topic for Trump: the overly made-up hand . Image: Archivbild: dpa The cabinet meeting was legendary - because of its length. Image: Archivbild: dpa Soldiers in the cityscape: it has become part of everyday life in Washington Image: Archivbild: dpa "I am not a dictator" - where is the USA drifting under Trump? - Gallery "I'm not a dictator," says Trump about himself. Image: Archivbild: dpa An unpleasant topic for Trump: the overly made-up hand . Image: Archivbild: dpa The cabinet meeting was legendary - because of its length. Image: Archivbild: dpa Soldiers in the cityscape: it has become part of everyday life in Washington Image: Archivbild: dpa

Mass layoffs, military on the streets, proceedings against opponents: this has become part of everyday government life in the USA. Donald Trump has only been in office for nine months. How far will he go?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fact that Donald Trump says he is "not a dictator" almost speaks for itself today.

At the same time, Trump now wants to intervene with the National Guard in several US cities.

"Big, beautiful face": Trump establishes a culture of worship and talking after his mouth.

Trump relies on constant repetition and presents himself as a strong leader, while images speak a different language.

"There is a clear concentration of power and an attempt to eliminate critical voices," warns one expert.

Trump's economic policy leaves many questions unanswered. Show more

Disagreeable experts are being fired, there are insulting tirades about political dissidents, people wearing masks can be seen on the streets in raids against migrants: This is America. The leadership style of US President Donald Trump, who also presents himself as an entertainer, is as erratic as it is unprecedented.

He has been ruling with a thick felt-tip pen for nine months, signing decree after decree. These days, the Republican is defending himself with an extremely remarkable sentence: "I am not a dictator." Where is the USA drifting?

Tempers are running high in Chicago. Trump wants to intervene in the city of millions because of allegedly rampant crime - similar to what he has already done in Washington and Los Angeles - and send soldiers onto the streets. "Rat hole" is how he described the crime situation in the capital.

Los Angeles as a warning

In California, on the other hand, people took to the streets against ICE raids on migrants - something the government wanted to stop. Clean up, create order, was Trump's credo.

The Democratic governor of the state of Illinois, which includes Chicago, accuses Trump of trying to intimidate political rivals. It is striking that the cities that the US president picks out are governed by Democrats.

However, the example of Los Angeles, where the National Guard was prohibited by court order from taking over police duties for law enforcement, also shows that Trump's policies are being scrutinized by the courts and repeatedly thwarted. Congress, on the other hand, in which Trump's Republican Party holds the majority in both chambers, has hardly raised any objections.

Thank you, Mr. President: the adoration

You rub your eyes at how cabinet meetings are conducted. In this country, such a thing is unimaginable. The most recent meeting lasted a full three hours. The US President praised his own work in front of the cameras and had his ministers sing his praises.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, for example, invited the President to look at his "big, beautiful face" on a huge banner on the facade of her ministry. And Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff said his only wish was that "the Nobel Committee finally gets its act together and realizes that you are by far the best candidate since the Nobel Peace Prize was ever discussed".

The praise is symbolic of an important difference to Trump's first term in office: back then, Justice Minister Bill Barr and Defense Minister Mark Esper, for example, showed that there were red lines for them.

Image is everything

For Trump, it is also a battle for the narrative of how successful his policies are. One tactic: constant repetition. One of his favorite phrases, which Trump uses in almost every one of his speeches, is that a year ago the country was "dead" under his predecessor Joe Biden - now the USA is the "hottest" country in the world.

Trump, who is after the Nobel Peace Prize and presents himself as a peacemaker who ends wars, is flooding the web with success stories via his own and government channels.

Trump is shown as physically strong, often younger in graphics than the 79-year-old is. Unpleasant for him: a large bruise on his hand, which is visibly covered with make-up.

Expert: danger in the future

"There is a clear concentration of power and an attempt to eliminate traditional checks and balances and critical voices," says Claudia Major, an expert on security issues at the independent US think tank German Marshall Fund, summarizing the development in the USA.

Such tendencies can also be seen in other countries - for example in Georgia and under the previous government in Poland, where the PiS party attacked and changed structures in the judiciary or media years ago. According to researcher Major, the Trump government has some autocratic traits.

"In central areas of public life such as the judiciary, press, public administration, teaching and research, there are definitely worrying tendencies," she told the German Press Agency. Major sees a danger that lies in the future. The actions of a government have an impact on future generations.

Attack on the independence of the Fed

"If you only watch 'Fox News', the debate space changes." In the long term - when curricula in schools are rewritten or research is put under pressure through selected funding, this can influence how a country thinks and acts and what priorities it will set in the future.

Every five years, the Fed Board in DC votes to approve the reappointment of all 12 regional Fed presidents. This is typically a routine matter. But if Trump has enough governors willing to do so, they could decline to reappoint the regional Fed presidents. www.nytimes.com/2025/08/31/b...



[image or embed] — Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 31. August 2025 um 17:55

A cornerstone of Trump's industrial policy is high import tariffs. According to him, they are intended to force companies to produce in the USA and at the same time flush a lot of money into the national budget. However, some experts are warning of a price surge if the tariffs are passed on to customers.

So far, this has deterred the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates, which Trump desperately wants. The Fed's independence is a cornerstone of confidence in the US money market - and therefore also in the global financial industry. But Trump is calling the principle into question by putting pressure on the central bankers.

Golden steel share and Intel stake

First, he publicly considered sacking Fed Chairman Jerome Powell - for which there would be almost insurmountable hurdles. Then he announced that he was dismissing Council member Lisa Cook for allegedly making false statements about real estate loans before she took office at the Fed. Cook is defending herself in court. However, Trump's attack on the Fed is typical of his approach to institutions that stand in the way of his goals.

Trump's policies also include an unusual foray into the economy. The Republicans have traditionally stood for free markets and as little state interference as possible. Under Trump, however, the USA was given a "golden share" in the takeover of the steel company US Steel by a Japanese competitor.

This means that the president's approval is required for the relocation of jobs from the USA, plant closures or major takeovers in the country. Trump's new principle: if companies want something from the US government, they should pay for it.

Intel, for example, gave the US government a ten percent stake in the company in return for the payment of billions in funding promised in 2024 to expand US production. Chip companies Nvidia and AMD are to give the government 15 percent of their revenues in China in return for export licenses.