Police in the Czech Republic have caught a driver who is said to have repeatedly made the highway unsafe with a red formula racing car.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a police spokeswoman, officers were informed by emergency call on Sunday that the speedster had been spotted at a petrol station around 40 kilometers southwest of Prague. Several patrol cars and a helicopter then took up the pursuit.

The driver was finally stopped and checked in the village of Buk. The 51-year-old suspect refused to make a statement, it was reported. Tests for alcohol and drugs were negative.

Years of police search

The police had not been able to track down the red highway phantom for years. On video recordings that made the rounds on social networks, the face of the suspected driver was obscured by his helmet.

According to media reports, the vehicle is said to be a custom-built car from the GP2 series, now known as Formula 2. Such racing cars usually have more than 600 hp and a top speed of more than 300 kilometers per hour.

Formula cars not suitable for road use

The man must expect a heavy fine and a driving ban, according to the police. Formula racing cars like this one are not approved for road traffic, the police spokeswoman emphasized.

They not only pose a danger to the driver himself, but also to other road users. The vehicles had neither headlights nor indicators or license plates. They also had sharp edges.