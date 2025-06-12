People protest in Ballymena in Northern Ireland over the suspected attempted rape of a girl. Niall Carson/PA Wire/dpa

Violent riots against migrants led by a racially motivated mob broke out in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. The police fear an escalation of violence.

In Ballymena, serious, racially motivated riots against migrants broke out after two Romanian youths were charged with a sexual offense.

Hundreds of people set fire to houses and cars that they suspected belonged to foreigners.

The police were attacked with Molotov cocktails. Show more

In the Northern Irish town of Ballymena, there were serious riots in which a racially motivated mob attacked migrants. The police and political representatives warned of a possible escalation of violence.

The riots in Ballymena began after two 14-year-olds were brought to court on Monday. They are charged with sexually assaulting a local girl.

Petrol bombing the house of a random Filipino family in Ballymena because 2 Romanians are in court over sexual assault.



That's not legitimate concerns. It's racism, pure and simple. pic.twitter.com/5A0fdZqHZ3 — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) June 10, 2025

The charges were translated into Romanian for them. When this became known, locals immediately took action against people in Ballymena who they believed to be "illegal migrants".

As a result, hundreds of people gathered and rioted against foreigners. In several Protestant districts in Northern Ireland - including Ballymena - houses and cars were set on fire where foreigners were suspected.

Several officers were injured

Police were attacked with Molotov cocktails and fireworks. In the nights of Tuesday and Wednesday alone, 32 officers were injured. They in turn used water cannons and rubber bullets to control an escalation and rioters. Five people were arrested.

This was never abt keeping women and children safe. They couldn't care less if there is women and children in these houses. This was about racists in Ballymena who wanted an opportunity & used that poor girls trauma for their own racist agenda.



I feel sick at what I am seeing. pic.twitter.com/nt5KEIYaMW — Dr Órfhlaith Campbell (@drorfh) June 9, 2025

Several people were evacuated, including a pregnant woman. Signs with inscriptions such as "British Household" even appeared in the city.

Riots also broke out in other parts of Northern Ireland, such as Newtownabbey and North Belfast.

Many children among the rioters

Police have said that no paramilitary groups have been involved so far. The rioters' anger is mainly directed at migrants. However, social tensions in the region could peak in July.

Northern Ireland's Deputy Chief Constable Ryan Henderson expressed concern about the fear that exists among ethnic minorities. Police Federation Chief Constable Liam Kelly said a pogrom had been prevented which could have had serious consequences.

History repeats itself. Union flags placed over the doorways close to Bombay street, August 1969. Ballymena doorway, June 2025. pic.twitter.com/zBvyL6nR5g — Frank O’Cathain (@FrankoSerpico) June 11, 2025

Participants in the riots communicated via social media and were directed to specific locations by leaders. Many children were among the rioters.

Paul Frew, a unionist MP, said that tensions over "illegal immigrants" have been rising for some time. Michelle O'Neill, the republican leader of Northern Ireland, condemned the violence and called for an immediate end to the riots. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also expressed concern about the situation.