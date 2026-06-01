An Indonesian soldier from the UN peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon looks out over Israeli settlements. Marwan Naamani/dpa (Archivbild)

"You feel like it's your country". Radical activists in Israel dream of Lebanese territories being colonized by Jewish settlers. Politicians are supposed to help - and the army.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Radical settlement activists dream of Israel taking land in Lebanon.

They join forces on social media and campaign for the expulsion of the local population by Israel's army.

The activists base their claim to the territories in southern Lebanon on the Old Testament, among other things. Show more

From a mountain near the Jewish settlement of Karnei Shomron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Israeli Anna Sloutskin looks into the distance. The news of the Israeli army's advance in southern Lebanon revives the 37-year-old's dream of a life in the area - and she is not alone.

According to the biologist, the group she co-founded, "Uri Tzafon" ("Wake up, North Wind!"), has recently gained a lot of members and now includes dozens of families. They believe that Israel's northern border should extend at least as far as the Litani River in southern Lebanon - around 30 kilometers further north than stipulated by international law. The group's aim is to build Jewish settlements on the piece of land that belongs to Lebanon.

The Israeli army has already established a buffer zone there in its fight against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon in order to protect northern Israel from Hezbollah attacks. Despite a ceasefire with the Lebanese government in Beirut, which is rejected by Hezbollah, the Israeli army is launching massive attacks there - and destroying many homes. One million Lebanese have already had to flee their country because of Israeli attacks.

Settlements illegal under international law according to the UN

"The idea is that the majority of the population flees, we move the border and we don't let these people return. The land then becomes part of the state of Israel by declaration," says Sloutskin, explaining her movement's plans. Her settlement of Karnei Shomron is located in the north of the West Bank, which is Palestinian territory. Israeli settlements there are classified by the UN as illegal under international law. The Jewish settlers want to take similar action in the south of Lebanon.

In a WhatsApp group with more than 600 members, Sloutskin exchanges invitations to meetings and maps showing alleged old Jewish settlements in Lebanon with like-minded people. The group has more than 900 followers on Telegram.

"The army goes in, conquers and cleans up"

The current advance of the Israeli army in Lebanon makes Sloutskin euphoric. "The army goes in, conquers and cleans up," says the settler. "After that, we must not retreat, but settle there," she adds.

The Israeli government is expanding the settlements in the occupied West Bank. In addition, the far-right ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet are repeatedly calling for the annexation of the Palestinian territory. However, neither the army nor the government have so far declared the settlement of Lebanon as a goal.

Ori Plasse thinks that's a shame. The seasonal agricultural worker of US descent lives in northern Israel and has already taken part in settlement campaigns in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The 51-year-old has been involved in "Uri Tzafon" from the very beginning.

Old Testament as a blueprint

Together with another settlement activist, he illegally crossed the border into Lebanon around a year and a half ago. His intention was to plant trees and "start something that would gain momentum", he says. Although he was returned by Israeli soldiers a short time later, the experience was "amazing". "You feel like you're at home. You feel like it's your country," enthuses Plasse.

In his garden, he enthusiastically opens an old shipping container full of equipment for building settlements. Among the mattresses and plastic sheeting is a book with maps showing ancient, biblical Israel stretching from modern-day Egypt to Iraq. "Anyone who studies the Old Testament should know that the land of Israel is promised to us from the Nile to the Euphrates," says Plasse.

In the run-up to this year's parliamentary elections in Israel, the radical settlers are hoping for a further boost for their movement and for support from politicians for their "Uri Tzafon" movement, even if, according to Plasse, this support has so far only been "vague". According to Sloutskin, however, her group has the support of many members of parliament and even ministers. "Some say it openly, some say it quietly, but there is definitely support."

The dream of settling Lebanon is represented on the ultra-nationalist fringe of Israeli society. But Sloutskin and Plasse are certain that it is only a matter of time before the idea spreads. "Ultimately, the people have to want it," says Sloutskin. "The people have to lead the way."