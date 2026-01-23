A raft carrying seven people took on water and nearly sank in stormy weather on Lake Constance. Some of the people had already fallen into the water by the time rescue crews arrived.

Here's what it's all about On Monday, a raft got into distress near the Rhine estuary on Lake Constance.

Seven people were rescued by the water police and the fire department boat “Föhn.”

Some had already fallen into the water, but no one was injured. Summary created with

Seven people were rescued Monday from a sinking raft on Lake Constance.

According to the police, the raft had taken on water in the area of the Rhine estuary during stormy weather and was in danger of sinking.

By the time emergency responders arrived, some of the people had already fallen into the water. The water police and the crew of the fire department boat “Föhn” were able to bring all seven people aboard in time.

At the time of the incident, a high-wind warning was in effect on Lake Constance. The information provided does not explain why the group was on the lake despite the weather conditions.

No one was injured during the rescue operation.