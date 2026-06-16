Turkish authorities are once again taking action against associates of the jailed opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu. During a raid in Istanbul and two other provinces, 27 people were arrested.

ARCHIVE – A Turkish flag flies from a flagpole on Taksim Square in Istanbul. The Turkish Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into another opposition mayor. Photo: Mirjam Schmitt/dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Turkish police arrested 27 people during a raid in the Istanbul district of Beylikdüzü and in two other provinces.

The investigations are related to corruption allegations against former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

The opposition party CHP speaks of politically motivated pressure; the government rejects these allegations.

During a raid in the Beylikdüzü district in western Istanbul and in two provinces, Turkish police arrested 27 people. The operation was linked to investigations into the ousted former mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the opposition CHP party.

This was reported by the state news agency Anadolu. Imamoglu is currently on trial in several cases involving allegations of corruption and espionage and has been in pretrial detention since March 2025. According to Anadolu, the Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office cited the issuance of irregular building inspection forms, violations of building permits, and fraud to the detriment of public institutions as the grounds for the searches. The Financial Crimes Unit in Istanbul is reportedly responsible for the raid.

Crackdown on the Opposition

Before Imamoglu was first elected mayor of Istanbul in 2019, he served as mayor of Beylikdüzü, the Istanbul district where the raid took place. In 2014, the former construction entrepreneur and owner of Imamoglu Constructions won the mayoral election in the rapidly growing suburban district. He made a name for himself there with infrastructure and urban development projects. Following Imamoglu’s arrest in March 2025, his company was also seized.

Since the 2024 local elections, in which the CHP emerged as the strongest force nationwide, raids have repeatedly taken place in CHP-led municipalities. Numerous mayors have been arrested on corruption charges. Turkey’s largest opposition party views these actions as a politically motivated attack. The AKP government denies this and cites the independence of the judiciary.