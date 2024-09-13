12.28 pm

Preparations for impending floods are underway along the rivers in the Czech Republic. The government has convened a crisis team. The outflow from the dams on the Vltava has been "rapidly increased", announced Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny on Platform X. On Friday, more than 300 cubic meters per second were discharged. The measure is intended to keep the capacities in the reservoirs free for the masses of water expected later.

Developments in Germany's neighboring country are currently being monitored particularly closely in Dresden due to the collapse of the Carola Bridge. The Vltava flows into the Elbe north of Prague.

In Prague's historic city center, the fire department closed the sluices to the Certovka (Devil's Stream), a side channel of the Vltava. Flood protection walls were to be erected along the riverbank promenade during the course of the day. The Czech weather service has extended its warning of heavy to extreme rainfall for the weekend to most of the country. The situation could become particularly critical in the east of the Czech Republic. According to forecasts, up to 400 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall in Jesenik in the Jeseníky Mountains up to and including Sunday.

Numerous events have been canceled for safety reasons, including the wine festival in Znojmo in southern Moravia, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year. A popular amateur cycling race up Jested, Liberec's local mountain, was also canceled. People in flooded areas were called upon to have their evacuation kit ready and to empty cellars. Firefighters filled thousands of sandbags as a precaution.