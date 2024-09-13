3.09 pm

After heavy rain in the Czech Republic, a sharp rise in the water level of the Elbe is expected in the eastern German state of Saxony at the weekend. Alert level 1 is expected to be reached at the Schöna gauge on Saturday evening.

For Dresden, this is expected early Sunday morning, as the state flood center informed in a warning message. Riesa is currently expected to be affected during the course of Sunday, Torgau on Monday.

"The water levels will continue to rise very quickly into the alert level 3 range," said the experts. The highest water levels at the Elbe gauges in Saxony are currently expected from Wednesday and Thursday next week.

According to the information, the cause of the swelling of the Elbe is heavy rainfall in the Elbe and Vltava catchment areas in the Czech Republic. After heavy rainfall there in the past 24 hours, further rainfall of 100 to 250 liters per square meter is expected by Monday.