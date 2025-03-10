Fire on two ships in the North Sea There was a collision between two ships off the coast of England near the city of Hull. Image: X According to reports, one of them belonged to the US-flagged Stena Immaculate fleet. Image: KEYSTONE Images from witnesses show large fires on the high seas. Image: X British coastguard forces are trying to bring the situation under control. Image: X Fire on two ships in the North Sea There was a collision between two ships off the coast of England near the city of Hull. Image: X According to reports, one of them belonged to the US-flagged Stena Immaculate fleet. Image: KEYSTONE Images from witnesses show large fires on the high seas. Image: X British coastguard forces are trying to bring the situation under control. Image: X

A cargo ship rams a tanker off the coast of eastern England: 32 people are injured and large quantities of aviation fuel are spilled. The tanker was apparently chartered by the US military.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An oil tanker and a cargo ship collided off the coast of East Yorkshire, causing a fire to break out.

The British Coastguard is deploying helicopters, lifeboats and vessels with firefighting capabilities.

According to reports, the US-flagged oil tanker is on fire and several crew members were able to abandon ship. Show more

On Monday morning, a collision occurred off the coast of Great Britain between the anchored and fuel-laden "Stena Immaculate" and a cargo ship. According to the British authorities, 32 people were injured and, according to BBC reports, a fire broke out on the tanker. The British coastguard is coordinating an extensive rescue operation.

🚨#BREAKING: Large rescue response underway after U.S. oil tanker and cargo vessel collide in the North Sea off the coast of Yorkshire, England pic.twitter.com/GK4AKLyFgx — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) March 10, 2025

According to information from Washington, the "Stena Immaculate" has been temporarily chartered by the Military Sealift Command, explained its spokeswoman Jillian Morris on Monday. The command operates ships with civilian crews that carry out sea transports for the US Department of Defense.

The operator of the tanker, the Florida-based US shipping company Crowley, announced that there had been "numerous explosions" on board. A tank had also been damaged and was reportedly leaking kerosene. It was not initially known how much and what consequences this could have.

The cause of the collision is still unknown. Photos and videos from the scene of the accident show thick clouds of smoke. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was an "extremely worrying situation". Without knowing further details, the cause of the accident would not be speculated on.

Oil tanker collision off coast of Hull U.K. https://t.co/c9yUqPYpjb — Balnabrechan (@balnabrechan) March 10, 2025

"Several explosions on board"

It is too early to speculate on the cause of the accident, said Erik Hanell, Managing Director of the shipping company Stena Bulk. The company Crowley, which manages the technology of the "Stena Immaculate", told X that the tanker was at anchor when it was rammed by the freighter.

A tank containing aviation fuel was damaged and a fire broke out. There were "several explosions on board": Grimsby port manager Marty Boyers reported a huge fireball after the collision. "Fortunately, a ship was already on the scene to transfer the crew."

The chairman of the city council of the nearby city of Hull spoke on the BBC of a "devastating" situation. The potential environmental consequences are worrying and work needs to be done "very quickly" in the coming days to understand them. The Coastguard is examining whether and what measures may be required to combat environmental threats.

According to reports, the two ships collided off the coast near Hull. Maps

Dramatic radio message triggers alarm

Internet sites that track ship routes in great detail show how several ships are in the vicinity. The first alarm was raised shortly before 11 a.m. CET.

British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander wrote on X that she was "concerned" and in contact with the authorities and the coastguard. She thanked all the rescue workers involved for their efforts. The rescue operations are being hampered by the difficult conditions at sea.

According to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), several people have abandoned the ships. There are reports of fires on both ships and, according to BBC sources, the oil tanker is on fire.

As reported by "20 Minuten", a dramatic radio message is said to have documented the moment of the evacuation.

A spokesman for the Humber Coastguard reported: "'Solong' has collided with the tanker 'Stena Immaculate' in the outer anchorage zone. Both vessels are abandoned. Vessels with fire-fighting or rescue equipment should report to the Humber Coastguard. The 'Stena Immaculate' is carrying aircraft fuel, which is now burning and leaking into the water."

Environmentalists are deeply concerned

The environmental organization Greenpeace in the UK said it was monitoring the reports closely. "Both the high speed and the videos of the consequences give cause for great concern," said a spokesperson when asked by the German Press Agency.

However, it is still too early to assess the environmental consequences. The collision occurred in important fishing grounds in the North Sea and close to large colonies of seabirds.

If the tanker had been carrying crude oil, the consequences would probably be far worse, said expert Mark Hartl from the Center for Marine Biodiversity and Biotechnology at Heriot-Watt University in Scotland. The aircraft fuel would probably evaporate quickly.

This text was updated with agency material after initial publication.