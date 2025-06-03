The undated image shows an antibody detection of the Borna virus in tissue. Bernhard-Nocht-Institut für Tropenmedizin/dpa

A little-known virus puts Bavaria on alert: two men are infected with the Borna virus, one dies, the other fights for survival in intensive care.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man dies in Pfaffenhofen after being infected with the Borna virus.

A second patient is in a critical condition.

Suspected carriers are shrews. Show more

Pfaffenhofen in Upper Bavaria has been hit by an invisible danger these days. Two men there were infected with the rare but highly dangerous Borna virus.

One of them has since died, while the other is fighting for his life in intensive care, according to information given to RTL by the district administration.

The virus, officially known as Borna Disease Virus 1 (BoDV-1), has hardly been researched but is fatal in most known cases. It attacks the central nervous system and leads to severe encephalitis, coma - and often death - within a few weeks.

The natural host of the pathogen is considered to be shrews, which do not show any symptoms themselves. The virus is presumably transmitted through the animals' excrement, urine or saliva - but exactly how it is transmitted to humans has not yet been conclusively clarified. Smear infections or contaminated food are suspected.

Great uncertainty in the village

The symptoms begin inconspicuously: headache, fever, general malaise. Neurological deficits such as speech disorders, confusion or paralysis soon follow. "An early test does not yet exist - that's what makes the situation so dangerous," explains the Bavarian State Office of Public Health.

There is now great uncertainty in Pfaffenhofen. The authorities have announced an information event for citizens to clarify unanswered questions and classify the risk. Experts strongly advise against touching shrews or their droppings with bare hands.

The Robert Koch Institute registers up to seven cases of Borna in Germany every year - almost all of them in Bavaria.

Since it became known that the virus can also infect humans, there have been increasing calls for intensive research and faster diagnosis. There is still no treatment.