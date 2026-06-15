Palestinians in Gaza lack practically everything. Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

Despite the ceasefire, Palestinians in Gaza are living under life-threatening conditions. An NGO worker explains in an interview with SRF why much of the aid is useless and what dangers people on the ground face.

Britta Gfeller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 18,500 people are waiting for medical evacuation from Gaza. According to the aid organization Emergency, many die before they can be treated.

Despite the ceasefire, the situation remains catastrophic: diseases, rat infestations, and shortages of medicine and essential foodstuffs are taking a toll on the population.

Many people are nevertheless trying to carry on with their daily lives—even weddings are still taking place. Show more

“It’s clear that the people waiting for treatment are dying this way,” says Giorgio Monti in an interview with SRF. He is the medical coordinator for the Italian NGO Emergency in Gaza. Emergency is a partner organization of the UN and operates worldwide as a medical aid organization.

“18,500 people are waiting to be evacuated for medical reasons,” he explains. “Since the ceasefire began, an average of six have been evacuated per day. At this rate, it would take eight years just to get the sick out.”

Despite the ceasefire in effect since October 2025, the situation in the Gaza Strip is catastrophic. Rising temperatures are leading to additional pests, as Giorgio Monti explains: scabies, lice, bedbugs, and rats. “In the seven months of the ceasefire, nothing has been done to help the people.”

There is no rat poison available in the Gaza Strip. “The animals have become more aggressive,” Monti says. There have always been rats in the tent camps, but now they have multiplied rapidly. “They are getting into food supplies and attacking children and the elderly.”

In an attempt to curb the rat infestation, local residents are relying on the only thing available to them: phosphorus-based pesticides. “This, in turn, has led to several cases of poisoning among people,” Monti explains. Aside from that, it remains very difficult to find medicines and provide care for the people.

No fruit and no medicine, but chocolate

Israel controls the only two border crossings through which aid can reach the Gaza Strip. At the military checkpoints, aid convoys repeatedly face traffic jams and delays. Just earlier this month, Israel closed both border crossings, citing Iranian attacks as the reason.

The import of aid supplies has decreased, says Giorgio Monti: “In October there were 180, in April only 87.” Yet around 40 percent of what arrives in Gaza consists of non-essential goods. “There’s chocolate and French fries in Gaza, but no eggs, no fresh fruit, or medicine. The situation is almost schizophrenic,” says Monti.

The NGO Emergency assists several thousand Palestinians each week. It operates a mother-child counseling center, distributes food, administers vaccinations, and treats acute patients. “We manage, with great difficulty, to find some medications for the chronically ill.”

“You constantly hear the wedding drums”

In addition, the medical staff share their knowledge with the local population. The Palestinian youth impress the NGO worker. “They are very good. We are four international staff members and forty people from Gaza who work with us,” he says.

Many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are disillusioned and desperate. Nevertheless, many try to lead a normal life amid the rubble—and celebrate weddings, for example. “It’s a tradition here for the groom to pick up the bride at her home, accompanied by drums. You hear these drums constantly,” Monti says. “It’s moving to see that these young men and women want to live their lives, fall in love, get married, and have children.”