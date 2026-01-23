Reality TV star Manoel “Mano” Machinek has died in a car accident in Italy. Here’s what happened, where people knew him from, and what the authorities are now investigating.

Accident During a Commercial Shoot Reality TV Star Dies in Porsche Crash — New Details Are Now Emerging

Here's what it's all about Mano Machinek died on July 30 in a car accident at Mottarone, above Lake Maggiore.

The 37-year-old was known for his appearance on the ATV show “Forsthaus Rampensau” and had most recently been living in the canton of St. Gallen.

Italian authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and are apparently also looking into issues related to the film shoot. Summary created with

Manoel “Mano” Machinek, a former contestant on “Forsthaus Rampensau,” has died. The 37-year-old was killed in an accident while filming on a mountain road in northern Italy.

Machinek was driving a Porsche when he lost control on a curve. Despite an extensive rescue operation and attempts to resuscitate him, emergency responders were unable to save him.

Here is what is known about the accident, Machinek's life, and the ongoing investigation.

What happened in the accident?

The accident occurred on Thursday morning, July 30, on Mottarone above Lake Maggiore. The winding mountain road near Gignese was reportedly closed to other traffic for a film shoot.

According to consistent media reports, Machinek was behind the wheel of a blue Porsche from the 1990s. While negotiating a curve, he lost control of the car for reasons that remain unclear.

The car veered off the road, rolled over on a steep slope, and crashed into a tree. Machinek was trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle.

Why was Machinek driving the Porsche?

According to Italian media reports, Machinek was traveling on behalf of a production company based in Milan. The Porsche is said to have been rented for filming and did not belong to him. According to these reports, a promotional video for Porsche was being filmed. However, this has not been officially confirmed. Further filming was reportedly scheduled for later that afternoon on the shores of Lake Maggiore.

There are also conflicting reports regarding the exact model of the vehicle. Among other things, the reports mention a Porsche 993 RS. What is certain is that Machinek drove an older blue Porsche.

How did the rescue operation go?

Emergency medical personnel, paramedics, firefighters, and a rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene of the accident. The rescue operation proved particularly difficult due to the steep and hard-to-access terrain.

Rescue workers first had to free Machinek from the mangled wreckage. They then immediately began resuscitation efforts.

These efforts were unsuccessful. The 37-year-old died from his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

How did people know Mano Machinek?

Mano Machinek became famous through the Austrian reality show “Forsthaus Rampensau.” He appeared on the show alongside his partner, Maria Maksimovic, and took on various challenges with her.

In addition to his television appearances, Machinek worked as an engineer, model, and entrepreneur. Most recently, the German national lived in the canton of St. Gallen and, according to his LinkedIn profile, worked for an industrial company in Liechtenstein.

He had a particular passion for fast cars and motorsports. He regularly posted photos of himself with sports cars on his social media accounts.

What are the authorities investigating?

The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. The Carabinieri have surveyed the accident scene. According to reports, the public prosecutor’s office ordered the seizure of both the body and the vehicle involved in the accident.

Although several cameras are said to have been installed along the route, based on what is known so far, the actual accident was not captured on camera.

It also remains unclear whether all the necessary permits for the filming had been obtained. The mayor of Gignese told the Italian news agency ANSA that his municipality had not received any request for such filming and was unaware of it.

What do his family members say?

The Austrian broadcaster ATV confirmed Machinek's death and expressed its condolences to his family. The network especially wished his partner, Maria Maksimovic, much strength.

Maksimovic posted an emotional farewell message on Instagram. He said Machinek had died doing something he loved more than almost anything else: driving.

"It breaks my heart that the very thing he loved so much became the moment when I had to say goodbye to him," she wrote.