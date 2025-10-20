Rebecca Reusch disappeared without a trace in 2019. Polizei Berlin

New movement in the Rebecca Reusch case: according to media reports, police are searching a property in Berlin. The then 15-year-old has been missing since February 2019 - the case caused a stir across Germany.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rebecca Reusch (15) disappeared without a trace from her sister's house in Berlin in February 2019.

According to media reports, a new search is currently underway at a property.

The brother-in-law has repeatedly been the focus of investigations, but there has been no evidence so far. Show more

Police have once again searched a property in the case of Rebecca Reusch, who has been missing for more than six years. This was reported by RTL and the "Bild" newspaper on Monday morning. Special technical forces from the Federal Criminal Police Office are combing through a property in the Tauche district of the municipality of Lindenberg, south-east of Berlin, together with Berlin police units.

The investigators arrived with extensive equipment - including ground penetrating radar and an excavator. A video drone was apparently also prepared for an overflight, while sniffer dogs are said to be ready for action.

According to previous information, there used to be a cemetery on the site. Today there is only a residential building with an adjoining garden plot. According to information from RTL, the property belongs to Rebecca's brother-in-law's grandmother.

Rebecca disappeared from her sister's house in the Berlin district of Britz on February 18, 2019 and has been missing ever since. The then 15-year-old did not come to school and her personal belongings were left behind in the house.

Rebecca has still not been found

Her brother-in-law was targeted by investigators on several occasions - he was the last person said to have seen Rebecca. He always denied any involvement, was temporarily arrested but later released. The public prosecutor's office still assumes that Rebecca did not leave the house alive.

The case triggered great sympathy and speculation in Germany, partly because numerous tips were received from the public. The Berlin police emphasized at the time that they were "assuming a homicide".

It is still unclear whether the current police operation points to new leads.