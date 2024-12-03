Rebels apparently surround major city of Hama

22:53

According to the United Nations, around 150,000 people are on the run because of the fighting between Islamist rebels and government troops in Syria. The Syria envoy Gonzalo Vargas Llosa wrote on Platform X that the number of people forced to flee because of the fighting in Aleppo and elsewhere was increasing rapidly and would most likely continue to rise.

In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend.

The Syrian civil war, which has been ongoing since 2011, has also triggered large refugee movements towards Europe. Many Syrians have found refuge in Lebanon - but even there, many people no longer feel safe due to the war between Hezbollah and Israel. A ceasefire has recently been in place between the two parties to the conflict.