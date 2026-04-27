Following coordinated attacks by rebels and Islamists throughout the country, Malian soldiers are said to have withdrawn from a town in the north of the country.

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The troops and Russian mercenaries have left Kidal, according to a Tuareg-led separatist group, the Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA). An agreement had previously been reached on their peaceful withdrawal.

"Kidal has been declared liberated," said FLA spokesman Mohamed El Maouloud Ramadan. On Saturday, the separatists, together with Islamist militiamen, carried out one of the largest coordinated series of attacks on the Malian army. At least 16 people were injured in the capital and several other towns.

The separatists have been fighting for an independent state in northern Mali for years. Kidal was a stronghold of the rebellion for a long time before the city was taken by Malian government troops and Russian mercenaries in 2023. Its capture marked a significant victory for the ruling junta and its Russian allies.

"Several extremists" killed

It was the first time the separatists had acted alongside the al-Qaeda-linked militant group JNIM, which also claimed attacks on Bamako's international airport and four other towns in central and northern Mali.

"This operation is being carried out in partnership with the JNIM, which is also committed to defending the people against the military regime in Bamako," said Ramadan.

Malian government spokesman Issa Ousmane Coulibaly stated on state television on April 25 that 16 people, including civilians and military personnel, had been injured and several extremists killed. He did not give an exact number.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) condemned the attacks on April 26. It called on states, security forces and populations in West Africa to join forces "to fight this scourge".