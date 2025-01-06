Right-wing extremists demonstrate in Berlin-Friedrichshain on December 14. KEYSTONE

Every year, the police in Germany record more right-wing extremist crimes. The majority of cases involve the dissemination of ideology.

Last year, more than 33,000 right-wing extremist crimes were committed in Germany, more than at any time since surveys began in 2001.

The majority of these were propaganda offenses and incitement to hatred, according to an answer from the Ministry of the Interior to a minor question from the Left Party. It has been made available to the German Press Agency in Berlin.

In total, the police registered 33,963 right-wing motivated crimes by November 30. Of these, 1136 were acts of violence, the majority of which involved bodily harm.

Propaganda offenses play an important role

Of the total number of right-wing motivated crimes, almost two thirds - 21,311 crimes - were propaganda offenses; in 5097 cases, the police assume that the crimes were incitement to hatred.

Figures for December are not yet available, and corrections and late reports are still possible. It can therefore be assumed that the total number will be even higher. The previous high for right-wing extremist acts was recorded in the statistics on politically motivated crime in 2023 with a total of 28,945 cases.

In comparison, the number rose by at least 17.34% last year. The statistics on politically motivated crime are incoming statistics, i.e. acts are recorded when they come to the attention of the police - so there is a dark field.