There was over three meters of fresh snow. Screenshot X

Over three meters of fresh snow drew masses of winter sports enthusiasts to Italy's Prato Nevoso over the holidays - so much so that the authorities finally had to close the access roads to the ski resorts.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than three meters of fresh snow fell in the Piedmontese ski resort of Prato Nevoso over Christmas, attracting thousands of winter sports enthusiasts and causing chaotic conditions.

Due to the rush of visitors, the authorities closed the access road to the ski slopes to ensure safety and traffic flow.

The roads are open again, but the police are still issuing warnings. Show more

In Piedmont in northern Italy, record-breaking snowfall over the festive period led to exceptional circumstances. In the popular ski resort of Prato Nevoso in the province of Cuneo, more than three meters of fresh snow fell around Christmas.

Am meisten Neuschnee in ganz Europa gab es zu Weihnachten auf den Bergen im Piemont. 🇮🇹

Hier in Prato Nevoso in 1500m Höhe liegt jetzt ein guter Meter Neuschnee.

📽 Marco Adornato pic.twitter.com/oZoORopmDq — Manuel Oberhuber (@manu_oberhuber) December 26, 2025

The massive increase in snowfall attracted thousands of winter sports enthusiasts and led to a chaotic rush of visitors, writes the "Corriere della Sera". The authorities finally reacted by closing the access road to the ski slopes.

"The measure was unavoidable for safety and traffic reasons - in view of the exceptionally high number of visitors to the mountain regions," it said in a statement.

L'overtourism blocca Prato Nevoso: chiusa la strada che porta alle piste da sci https://t.co/eAGffOcr2s — Corriere Torino (@CorriereTorino) December 28, 2025

The city police are now monitoring the section and regulating traffic. Driving towards Prato Nevoso and Artesina is "only permitted when traffic is flowing out of the mountains in order to avoid traffic jams and ensure the safety of road users".

By Monday morning, the snow situation had eased somewhat. Road connections could be reopened, but the police continued to urge caution.