People walk through Kensington Gardens in summer temperatures while a small fountain sprays water. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa Keystone

Great Britain is experiencing a historic heatwave. On Tuesday night, the temperature in the London suburb of Kenley did not fall below 21.3 degrees Celsius - making it warmer at night than it has ever been in May since records began.

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During the day on Monday, record temperatures for this time of year of over 30 degrees were measured in several places. It was warmest in south-west London (34.8 degrees Celsius).

Today, new highs in the region of 35 degrees Celsius are expected for large parts of southern England and Wales, according to the Met Office. The risk of thunderstorms will increase in the afternoon. The previous record for May, 32.8 degrees Celsius, was set in 1922 and 1944.

For the British, the high temperatures over the past few days came at the perfect time: thousands of people used the long weekend for the so-called "Spring Bank Holiday" for excursions. Pictures and videos show crowded beaches on the English Channel in Bournemouth in the south of England - but also full freeways.