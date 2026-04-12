Record voter turnout in Hungary - Orban fears for power - Gallery Many people wait outside a polling station in Budapest to cast their vote. Image: dpa There are signs of a high turnout in the parliamentary elections in Hungary. Image: dpa Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast his vote in the parliamentary election early this morning. Image: dpa Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition party Tisza, after casting his vote at a polling station in Budapest. Image: dpa Record voter turnout in Hungary - Orban fears for power - Gallery Many people wait outside a polling station in Budapest to cast their vote. Image: dpa There are signs of a high turnout in the parliamentary elections in Hungary. Image: dpa Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast his vote in the parliamentary election early this morning. Image: dpa Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition party Tisza, after casting his vote at a polling station in Budapest. Image: dpa

A few hours before the polls close, records are being broken in Hungary: never before have so many people voted. Can this bring about a change of power? Orban and Magyar hope so.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hungary's voters turn out in record numbers for the parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is wrestling for power with his challenger Péter Magyar.

Experts say it remains to be seen whether the high turnout will benefit Orbán's Fidesz party or the opposition Tisza party. Show more

A very high voter turnout is expected for the parliamentary elections in Hungary. Voters will decide whether right-wing populist Viktor Orban remains prime minister after 16 years in office. Four hours before the polling stations closed, 66.01% of those eligible to vote had already cast their ballot, according to the central electoral authority. This meant that the turnout was significantly higher than in the last parliamentary election in 2022 at the same time, when it was 52.75%.

Unclear who benefits from high voter turnout

Several Hungarian media outlets described the turnout as a record. According to experts, it remains unclear which side will benefit from the high turnout. The geographical distribution of voter behavior is considered decisive, as 106 of the 199 MPs are elected directly in the constituencies with a relative majority - and the rest via party lists.

The constituencies are also divided in such a way that larger cities are split into several districts, to which rural areas are added. Fidesz has a strong voter base in the smaller villages, while the majority of citizens in the cities lean towards Tisza.

Orban and Magyar call on citizens to vote

Both Orban and his challenger Peter Magyar praised the high voter turnout and repeatedly called on people to go to the polls. "A lot of Hungarians have set out to change the system," Magyar said via video on Facebook. "Tonight will be the end of the nightmare we have experienced for years." Election day was "a celebration of democracy". When casting his vote in the morning, Magyar had already declared that he expected his Tisza party to win.

Opposition leader Magyar called on Orban to accept a possible election defeat "with dignity". (Archive) KEYSTONE

Orban, in turn, wrote on Facebook: "A lot of people are going to the polls. This means only one thing: if we want to defend Hungary's security, not a single country-loving person should stay at home." With his reference to security, Orban alluded to his most important issue in the election campaign. Above all, he had recommended himself to voters as a guarantor for ensuring that Hungary would not be drawn into the war in neighboring Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.

In the morning, Orban told journalists after casting his vote that he would congratulate his challenger Magyar if he won the election. When asked what the extent of a defeat for his Fidesz party would have to be for him to resign as its leader, Orban said briefly: "A big one".

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai cast their votes in the parliamentary elections in Budapest on April 12, 2026. KEYSTONE

The election is regarded as the most important electoral decision since the democratic change in 1989/90. According to the latest polls, Orban's challenger Peter Magyar from the Tisza party has a good chance of winning the election. Magyar has only been politically active for just over two years and was previously only known to a few Hungarians.

According to the polls, there is only one other party that could pass the five percent threshold to enter parliament. The far-right party Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) is seen as a potential alliance partner for Fidesz in the event that Magyar Tisza does not win a parliamentary majority. Left-wing, green and liberal parties have no chance of entering parliament this time or did not even stand for election in order to avoid taking votes away from Orban's challenger Magyar.

Since he last took office as prime minister in 2010, Orban has established a semi-authoritarian state, steered his country on a course of confrontation with the EU and allied himself with Russia and the US administration of President Donald Trump. During the election campaign, Magyar promised to turn the country back into a constructive partner in the European Union.

Orban campaigned with promises of peace, Magyar with the fight against corruption

The two main rivals held their final rallies on Saturday evening. Orban campaigned at Buda Castle in front of around 2,000 supporters with his long experience in government. He presented himself as "the safe choice" and a guarantor of peace. Magyar, for his part, promised a fresh start in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen after decades of bad and often corrupt governance. More than 10,000 enthusiastic people listened to him.

Around eight million citizens are entitled to vote. Polling stations opened at 6.00 am and close at 7.00 pm. There are no election day polls and no projections. Meaningful partial results are expected late on Sunday evening.