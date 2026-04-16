Following a major fire at one of Australia's most important oil refineries, production is now limited. The incident exacerbates the already tense situation for aviation fuel.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A major fire and explosion at the Viva Energy refinery in Geelong has disrupted production; the fire is now under control. The plant is one of only two refineries in Australia and supplies a large part of the country with fuel.

Production is currently only continuing to a limited extent, which is putting additional strain on the already tight supply of kerosene. Airlines in particular are affected and are already reacting with fewer flights and rising prices.

The cause is believed to be a technical defect that caused flammable substances to catch fire. There was no acute danger to the population, but the extent of the damage and the long-term consequences are still unclear. Show more

A major fire at an oil refinery in Geelong, Australia, has temporarily disrupted fuel production and is causing additional uncertainty in the supply of kerosene. The huge fire at the plant owned by energy company Viva Energy broke out late on Wednesday evening (local time). There were also several explosions. According to the fire department, the fire is now under control.

The plant near Melbourne is one of only two large oil refineries in the country. According to Viva Energy, it covers over 50 percent of the fuel requirements of the state of Victoria and 10 percent of Australia's total fuel requirements. According to the company, the refinery can process up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

A fire at the largest of Australia's two oil refineries has hit petrol production, company and government officials said on Thursday, just as the nation faces pressure to shore up fuel security with the Iran war disrupting global supply. pic.twitter.com/i1JCpbecn5 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 16, 2026

Australian airlines badly affected

The accident is hitting Australia hard because airlines are already struggling with a sharp rise in fuel costs as a result of the Iran war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Only in the past few days, the airlines Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia had announced that they would reduce or cancel domestic connections and bundle flights in response. Ticket prices are also set to rise further.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been traveling through Southeast Asia for days to secure his country's energy supply. After Singapore and Brunei, he is currently holding talks in Malaysia.

Technical defect as the cause

According to initial findings, the cause of the fire was a technical defect that caused flammable gases and liquids to catch fire. For safety reasons, production is only continuing to a limited extent for the time being: Energy Minister Chris Bowen said that the refinery is still producing diesel and aviation fuel, but "at a reduced level". The fire came at an "inopportune time".

According to the authorities, there was no immediate danger to the population at any time. However, people in the region should keep their windows closed as a precaution. The extent of the damage and possible long-term consequences are still unclear.