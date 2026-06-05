A ceasefire is in place around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. This was decided jointly by Ukraine and Russia.

ARCHIVE - The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant can be seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka reservoir after the dam was destroyed. Photo: Kateryna Klochko/AP/dpa

Ukraine and Russia have once again agreed on a limited ceasefire to allow important repairs to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was announced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, which had mediated between the warring parties.

According to the IAEA, a power line is to be restored during the ceasefire in order to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident. The Ukrainian nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russia, requires electricity to cool radioactive material.

The plant is currently only connected to a single line. The repair is intended to add a second one. Before the Russian war of aggression began, there were ten lines.

Demining work necessary for repair

According to the IAEA, the repair is challenging: the damaged areas are located on high pylons on the front line. After extensive demining work, technicians from Ukraine and Russia will carry out the project in the coming days.

Since the end of 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has negotiated a total of six time- and space-limited repair moratoriums for Zaporizhzhya. Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been repeatedly hit by acts of war, most recently by a drone. Moscow and Kiev blame each other for the incidents.