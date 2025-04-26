Remarkable moments around the Pope's funeral service - Gallery US President Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyi in Washington got out of hand. Now there could be movement in the Ukraine conflict after a reunion in Rome. Image: dpa Chancellor Scholz had a very prominent mourner next to him. Prince William, heir to the British throne, took his seat next to him at the funeral service. Image: dpa Volodymyr Selensky has been wearing a green shirt since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Not so on Saturday: for Pope Francis' funeral service, he broke with tradition and wore black. Image: dpa As the body of Pope Francis is driven past the Colosseum in the Popamobile, thousands of people wait and cheer for "their" head of the Church. Image: dpa At the state funeral for Pope Francis in the Vatican, Donald Trump once again attracted attention - but for the wrong reasons: His choice of dress is causing criticism around the world. Image: dpa Remarkable moments around the Pope's funeral service - Gallery US President Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyi in Washington got out of hand. Now there could be movement in the Ukraine conflict after a reunion in Rome. Image: dpa Chancellor Scholz had a very prominent mourner next to him. Prince William, heir to the British throne, took his seat next to him at the funeral service. Image: dpa Volodymyr Selensky has been wearing a green shirt since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Not so on Saturday: for Pope Francis' funeral service, he broke with tradition and wore black. Image: dpa As the body of Pope Francis is driven past the Colosseum in the Popamobile, thousands of people wait and cheer for "their" head of the Church. Image: dpa At the state funeral for Pope Francis in the Vatican, Donald Trump once again attracted attention - but for the wrong reasons: His choice of dress is causing criticism around the world. Image: dpa

The Pope's funeral service becomes a place for world politics. The focus is on one conversation in particular. But not only that.

Millions around the world watch the Pope's funeral service in Rome. In addition to the mass and the funeral procession, world politics is also happening. Some important moments from the historic day:

Trump and Selenskyi

It is probably THE conversation of the day. US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi hold a conversation away from the funeral service. It was the first meeting between the two statesmen after a scandal in the White House at the end of February.

Trump wants to put an end to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and extract concessions from Zelensky. So far, Zelenskyi has categorically refused to give up the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, or other territories in eastern Ukraine annexed by Moscow.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Trump also spoke briefly on the sidelines of the funeral service for Pope Francis. This was confirmed to the German Press Agency by people close to Scholz. The conversation took place in St. Peter's Basilica, they said. No further details were initially disclosed. It is the first personal meeting between the two since Trump took office in January.

Trump came to Rome together with his wife and First Lady Melania, who turned 55 on the day of the funeral service.

An aristocratic neighbor

Chancellor Scholz had a very prominent mourner next to him. The heir to the British throne, Prince William, took his seat next to him at the funeral service. Princess Kate was not present. She was also not on the official list of mourners. Scholz's likely successor as Federal Chancellor, CDU leader Friedrich Merz, was absent from Pope Francis' funeral.

Blue and black

The clothing of the mourners was also discussed online. Selensky wore a black jacket with breast pockets over a black shirt. Since Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Zelensky has often been seen wearing military green. Time and again, he also wears black at mourning ceremonies in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump wore a blue suit and a blue tie.

Selensky's style of dress was recently the subject of a meeting with Trump at the White House. Selenskyj had been criticized for his allegedly too casual outfit.

Past the Colosseum

After the funeral service, many in Rome were able to say goodbye for a brief moment. A papamobile carrying the coffin of Pope Francis drove through the city. Many faithful and visitors lined the streets and cheered. On the way to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, for example, was the Colosseum. The basilica is the place of burial.