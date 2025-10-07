Renewable energies are on the rise worldwide. But it is questionable whether the trend will continue. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

For the first time, renewable energies are being used more frequently than coal to generate electricity worldwide. China and India have the largest share of this. The USA's energy policy is jeopardizing this milestone.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time, more electricity has been generated worldwide from renewable energies than from coal and gas.

China in particular is contributing to this trend.

Experts speak of a "decisive turning point", but also warn of a possible reversal of the trend in the near future.

The energy policy of the US government under Donald Trump is a particular cause for concern. Show more

It could be a historic turning point: For the first time, electrical energy is being used more than coal to generate electrical energy worldwide. This is according to data collected by Ember, an expert commission specializing in energy.

According to the BBC, the global increase in demand for electricity has been met by solar and wind energy. At the same time, coal and gas are experiencing a negative trend.

The country that has made the biggest contribution to this milestone is China. The People's Republic uses more solar and wind energy than all other countries in the world combined. Coal and gas are also on a downward trend in India.

Negative trend in the West

Although experts speak of a "decisive turning point" according to the BBC, they warn against viewing this with too much optimism. This is due to both the performance of the Western world in the current surveys and the forecast, which is based on one person in particular: US President Donald Trump.

His energy policy concept envisages a revival of the coal industry. At the same time, Washington is trying to increase its oil and gas exports.

In 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) was still assuming that the USA would expand its capacity for additional renewable energies by 500 gigawatts by 2030. This figure was revised downwards by half this year to 250 gigawatts. The IEA also predicted the current development last year.

Coal and oil-fired power are already increasing and are covering additional electricity demand. At the same time, months of problems with electricity generation from wind and hydropower have led to declining figures for renewable energies in the countries of the European Union.