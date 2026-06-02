ARCHIVE - A firefighter puts out a fire at a marketplace in the city that was hit by Russian missiles during an airstrike. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Heavy explosions could be heard in the center of the city of three million people. Many residents sought refuge in subway stations and air raid shelters during the night. There were also brief power cuts. Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared on the Telegram platform that the air defense was in action. He spoke of several fires, some of which were caused by falling debris from launched missiles.

Missile and drone attacks were also reported in the major cities of Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhia. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia also used ballistic missiles in its attacks.

In neighboring Poland to the west, the military declared on Platform X that the air defenses were on alert in view of the Russian attacks in Ukraine and that military aircraft had taken off. In Poland, air defenses are repeatedly alerted in the event of major attacks in Ukraine, with fighter jets from NATO partners sometimes also taking off.

Attack follows repeated warning from Zelenskyi

Russia attacked Kiev on a massive scale with ballistic missiles and drones just ten days ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of another massive Russian airstrike at the end of last week. "The intelligence service's information about a possible massive attack remains current," said the head of state in a video message on Saturday. He called on the Ukrainians not to ignore air alerts.

The Ukrainian air defense is on standby, Selensky explained. However, he conceded that the lack of supplies from Western allies to defend against ballistic missiles and cruise missiles was causing problems.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help. Both warring parties are making massive use of drones and missiles against targets in the enemy's hinterland.