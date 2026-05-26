According to a report, the almost complete internet blockade in Iran has been partially lifted.

Live data showed that internet connections had been partially restored after more than two months, reported Netblocks, an organization specializing in internet blocking, on X. This was "the longest nationwide internet shutdown in recent history". However, it is unclear whether the restoration will be permanent.

Data from the IT company Cloudflare showed an increase in web traffic on Tuesday compared to previous weeks.

Lockdown had significant economic consequences

According to Iranian sources, President Massud Peseshkian ordered the unblocking of the international internet on Monday. A specific date for the unblocking has not yet been given. However, Iranian media had reported in mid-May that the Internet could be unblocked on June 5.

The government had almost completely blocked access to the global internet since the start of the war on February 28. Since then, the approximately 90 million Iranians have only been able to use the so-called "national internet", where only state-approved websites can be accessed. The block has had considerable economic as well as social consequences.

Iran's internet is subject to strict censorship even in peacetime. Many websites and apps are blocked. In order to use social media and networks such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, expensive local tunnel services (VPN) are part of everyday life for the majority of users.