Criminals in Europe recruit children for assassinations. NDR

Bomb attacks, murders, hostage-takings - criminal networks in Europe are specifically recruiting minors for the most serious crimes. An ARD report shows how frighteningly easy the path from click to deed has become.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ARD report shows how criminal networks specifically recruit children via social media for contract killings and bomb attacks - often with minimal payment and massive intimidation.

Countries such as the Netherlands are particularly affected, where several explosions using homemade explosive devices are reported every day.

Experts such as former Interpol chief Jürgen Stock are calling for increased prevention and social measures to protect young people from slipping into organized crime. Show more

What sounds like a script for a dark thriller is a bitter reality: criminals are using social media to specifically recruit children and young people for the most serious crimes - from bomb attacks to contract killings. The ARD report "Kids today, killers tomorrow - recruited for crime" provides harrowing insights into a growing shadow world.

A so-called "murder broker" talks openly about his business. His price list is coldly calculated: Bomb attacks for 3000 to 7000 euros, murders for 15,000 to 25,000 euros. The actual perpetrators? Often minors. "You can target twelve-year-olds," he says. For the young people themselves, there are sometimes only a few hundred euros - but many of them actually ask for it. It's about recognition, about a "criminal degree".

Recruitment with a click

According to the makers of the report, recruitment takes place via Telegram, Instagram or Snapchat - "as easy as ordering a pizza". Those who say yes hardly get out. Threats and violence ensure that the young people "work". He doesn't care about the fate of the children, says the middleman matter-of-factly. "As long as there's demand, there's supply. It's like poison, it won't stop."

The situation is particularly drastic in the Netherlands, where statistics speak of more than four explosions per day - and the trend is rising. Illegal explosive devices made from manipulated firecrackers, nails and broken glass can destroy entire houses.

From lure to jail

The case of Tarek (name changed) shows how quickly young people can get caught up in this maelstrom. The now 19-year-old is in prison after he was involved in a brutal hostage-taking of a couple in Cologne. "I was stupid and naive," he says looking back. At first it seemed harmless, but the demands became more and more brutal. At the scene of the crime, he found the victims already tied up and abused. Nevertheless, he struck - out of fear, out of peer pressure. Today he regrets everything: "I wouldn't do it again for any money in the world."

Former Interpol chief Jürgen Stock sees the causes clearly: it's all about seduction and pressure. Without investment in prevention, social work and prospects for young people, the problem cannot be stopped.