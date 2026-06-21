According to official sources in Lebanon, at least seven people have been killed in renewed Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. The state news agency NNA reported this morning that five people were killed in an attack in the Bekaa Valley in the eastern part of the country, including a child, a woman, and two elderly people. Two Palestinians were also killed near the southern coastal city of Tyre. The Israeli military did not initially comment on the reports.

Fighting Over Strategic Hill Near Nabatija

According to Lebanese security sources, Israeli ground forces are closely monitoring a strategically important hill near the town of Nabatija, even though they have not yet taken control of it. Hezbollah is said to be using several tunnels and caves in the area, where Hezbollah fighters and commanders from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard are also believed to be hiding.

The Israeli news portal “ynet,” however, reported that the Israeli military already controls the area. It stated that there is a fortified underground facility there, built with Iranian support, which is considered one of Hezbollah’s most important command and control centers in southern Lebanon. Dozens of Hezbollah fighters are reportedly trapped there.

Hezbollah rejected this account as false in a statement to the news channel “Al Jazeera.” Such claims, they said, are intended solely to boost the morale of Israeli troops after they failed to capture the hill.

Fighting in the region continues

About three weeks ago, Israel had already captured the important and historic Beaufort Castle in this region. For weeks, there have been clashes between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia in the area. Most recently, four Israeli soldiers were killed there during an attack on their tank. Israel accuses Hezbollah of numerous violations of the ceasefire.

According to official figures, more than 4,000 people have been killed and more than 12,000 others wounded in Lebanon since the start of the war in early March.

The fighting is straining negotiations between Iran and the U.S. The framework agreement recently concluded between the two countries also calls for an end to the war in Lebanon.