A journalist from the Ukrainian TV channel TSN confronts Putin's alleged daughter on the streets of Paris. The footage shows him asking her to publicly confront her father.

She is said to live in the French capital under the name Luiza Rozova and work as an artist.

The video shows the reporter trying to convince the woman to fight on the Ukrainian side in the war. Show more

"You can come to Kiev and help with air defense," the reporter suggests to the masked woman with blonde hair: She is said to be the illegitimate daughter Elizaveta Krivonogikh of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 22-year-old has reportedly been living in the French capital as an artist under the name Luiza Rozova since 2020. According to the Ukrainian TV channel, the journalist met her yesterday evening at 11 p.m. in front of a gallery in the 20th arrondissement.

He seeks a conversation with the young woman, talks about her presumed father and asks critical questions. She reacts taciturnly and points out that she does not have permission to film.

Putin’s daughter was asked if she’s ready to come to Kyiv “as air defense”



TSN journalists in Paris asked Liza Krivonogikh whether she would come to Kyiv “as air defense,” hinting at the hundreds of missiles Russia keeps firing at Ukraine.



Krivonogikh replied that she “can’t… https://t.co/I1NrkCEiL0 pic.twitter.com/IqW13MuM65 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 4, 2025

However, the reporter from Ukraine persists and follows her. "Do you support your father's politics?" he asks her. Putin's supposed daughter asks back: "What do I have to do with it?". This is followed by a back and forth of questions and terse answers. The man even offers to pay for her plane ticket to Kiev.

