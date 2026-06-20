According to reports, the Israeli military is halting its attacks in Lebanon outside a “security zone” it unilaterally declared. Israeli media, citing the military, reported that the armed forces were thereby following an order from the political leadership.

Within this zone, located in the south along Israel’s border, the military is continuing its operations, however, to combat, among other things, a large tunnel system belonging to the Shiite Hezbollah militia. According to army leadership, the option to strike acute threats outside the area also remains on the table.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had described the “security zone” established by the army as a barrier between the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the citizens and communities in northern Israel. Israel would not withdraw as long as its security needs required it. The Lebanese government, however, classifies the area controlled by Israel as national territory occupied in violation of international law.

Israel and Hezbollah have blamed each other for violations of a ceasefire that has been in effect since 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday (3:00 p.m. CEST).

According to reports from authorities and media outlets on Saturday, at least 35 people were killed in Lebanon during Israeli airstrikes. In response, five Israeli soldiers were killed, according to the army. The fighting is straining negotiations between Iran and the U.S. The framework agreement recently concluded between the two countries also calls for an end to the war in Lebanon.