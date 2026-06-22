According to Palestinian sources, a schoolgirl was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the city of Gaza.

Several other people were injured in the attack on a vehicle, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. The Israeli military said it had targeted a member of the military wing of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas who was inside a vehicle. It expressed regret for any harm caused to bystanders and said it takes all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said the Israeli Air Force had struck the vehicle with four missiles. However, the occupants managed to escape; instead, the young Palestinian woman was fatally struck. Images from the scene showed people surrounding the wreckage of the heavily damaged car.

More than 1,000 Dead Since Ceasefire, According to Health Authority

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education expressed deep sorrow over the death of the 11th-grade student. The statement noted that students had been killed on multiple occasions in recent Israeli attacks. The ministry called on the international community to urgently advocate for a halt to Israeli attacks and better protection for students, teachers, and educational institutions.

Officially, a ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since last October. Nevertheless, Israeli attacks and armed incidents continue to occur. According to the health authority controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the ceasefire.