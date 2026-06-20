According to U.S. media reports, the U.S. and Iran aim to get their talks on ending the Iran conflict back on track.

As reported by the U.S. news site “Axios” and CNN, citing a U.S. official, U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland, where the first round of talks on a possible nuclear agreement is scheduled to take place. These talks had actually been scheduled for Friday but did not take place due to renewed mutual attacks between the Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

U.S. negotiator Jared Kushner is already in Switzerland, “Axios” reported. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also plans to travel to Switzerland today, the U.S. news portal quoted an informed source as saying. However, this could still change. The Iranians initially wanted to wait and see whether a new ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militia would hold, the report added.

Even after the agreement was reached, Israeli attacks had resumed, according to Lebanese security sources. Israel and Hezbollah had accused each other of violating a ceasefire agreed upon as part of the framework agreement between Washington and Tehran. It remains unclear when the first round of talks will take place following the signing of the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran, the reports stated.