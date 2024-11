Vermont's governor has voted for Harris. KEYSTONE

Phil Scott has voted for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The incumbent Republican governor of Vermont said he wanted to put "country over party".

dpa

Scott told reporters near a polling place on Tuesday. Show more

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott has voted for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Scott told reporters near a polling station on Tuesday. According to a report by NBC 5, it was not easy to vote against his own party's candidate as the incumbent Republican governor, he said, referring to former President Donald Trump. But he had come to the conclusion that he had to put "country before party".

Scott had already voted for Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the last election in 2020.

In Tuesday's election, Scott was confirmed in office, according to vote counts and calculations by the AP news agency.

