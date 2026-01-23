U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71. At President Trump’s request, his sister—of all people—will now take his Senate seat; he had adopted her when she was a teenager.

Darline succeeds Lindsey Graham Republican's Sister Becomes a Senator Without an Election—Because Trump Wants It That Way

Here's what it's all about U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71 from a ruptured aorta.

At the urging of President Trump, South Carolina's governor appointed Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, as his successor through January 2027.

Nordone had not previously held political office, but had been supporting her brother in election campaigns since 1992.

It remains to be seen whether she will run for a full term in the party's internal primary in August. Summary created with

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died. He passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 71, in the midst of his campaign for a fifth term. Because a Senate seat in the U.S. is not immediately filled by a new election in the event of a sudden death, the governor of the respective state may appoint a replacement.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster chose, of all people, Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, for the position: She will be sworn in on Tuesday and will serve out the remainder of the term until its official end on January 3, 2027.

Trump wanted it that way

U.S. President Donald Trump, who considered Graham one of his closest allies during his time in the Senate, had publicly advocated for his sister’s appointment and called it a “wonderful tribute” to his late colleague.

Following his death, the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (right) will be replaced in the U.S. Senate by his sister. FR159523 AP

According to preliminary findings, the Washington Medical Examiner's Office concluded that a tear in the aorta was the cause of death, triggered by a cardiovascular condition. A definitive cause of death has not yet been determined because further investigations are ongoing.

The bond between the siblings goes back a long way. Both of the Grahams' parents died when Darline was only 13 years old. Her brother Lindsey, who was about nine years older than her, was still a college student at the time, but he took on the role of her guardian.

Sister Adopted for Insurance Purposes

He later officially adopted her so that she could receive military insurance benefits through his service in the U.S. Air Force. “Lindsey was always there for me, and now I’m there for him,” Nordone said upon her appointment. She lives with her husband and their two daughters in Lexington, South Carolina.

Nordone had never held public office prior to her appointment. Most recently, she served as a member of a commission in South Carolina that advocates for blind and visually impaired people; she rarely spoke publicly on political issues.

However, she has repeatedly supported her brother’s campaigns ever since his first run for the U.S. House of Representatives—the other, larger chamber of Congress—in 1992, most recently in 2015 during his unsuccessful bid for the presidency.

Family members often become substitutes

It is not uncommon in the United States for a governor to appoint a family member to fill a sudden vacancy. The best-known example is Jean Carnahan, the former First Lady of Missouri, who took over her husband’s Senate seat in 2001 after he was killed in a plane crash.

Current Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was also appointed to office in 2002 by her own father, who was governor at the time, and has remained in the Senate to this day. It remains to be seen whether Nordone will run in the Republican Party’s internal primary in August to retain his seat beyond January 2027.

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