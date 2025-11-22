  1. Residential Customers
Trump's peace plan Republicans are appalled by "propaganda fabricated by Russia"

Philipp Fischer

22.11.2025

US President Donald Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff have presented a 28-point plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine.
With a 28-point plan, US President Donald Trump wants to impose a dictated peace on Ukraine as he sees fit. Even among Republicans, the initiative has met with massive rejection.

22.11.2025, 20:10

  • The USA has sent Ukraine a new proposal to end the Russian war of aggression, which appears to contain Russia's maximum demands.
  • Even within the party of US President Donald Trump, the 28 plan has been met with massive criticism.
  • The pro-Kremlin stance of the White House infuriates many Republicans.
US President Donald Trump has had his special representative Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin's special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, negotiate a 28-point plan to end the war waged by Russia in Ukraine. Trump has also given Ukraine an ultimatum. He is giving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi until Thursday to agree to his plan to end the Russian war of aggression.

The US President's plan has met with fierce criticism even from his party colleagues. What's more, the pro-Kremlin stance of the White House infuriates many Republicans. "Putin has spent the entire year making a fool out of President Trump", writes long-time faction leader McConnell on X.

McConnell advises Trump to look for new advisors as long as his current government officials are more interested in appeasing Putin than securing real peace. "Rewarding Russian atrocities would be disastrous for America's interests," McConnell said.

Concessions to a "Norse liar"

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick expressed similar sentiments on X. "This Russian-made propaganda must be rejected and discarded for what it is: unserious nonsense. This moment calls for peace through strength, not appeasement."

Trump's peace plan also meets with little approval from Senator Roger Wicker, who is a member of the Defense Committee. "This so-called 'peace plan' has real problems, and I am very skeptical that it will bring peace," writes the senator on X. Ukraine should not be forced to "cede its land to one of the world's most notorious war criminals, Vladimir Putin". "The size and formation of the Ukrainian armed forces is a sovereign decision of the government and the people," explains Wicker.

Any assurances to Putin should neither reward his malign behavior nor jeopardize the security of the United States or its allies. "In particular, any proposal to engage in arms control with a notorious liar and murderer like Putin should be viewed with the utmost skepticism," Wicker continued.

Criticism hails in the media

The international media are also stunned by Trump's Ukraine peace plan. The Czech news portal "Aktualne.cz" wrote in a commentary: "This plan is crazy. Ukraine is supposed to recognize the Russian annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, cede previously unoccupied parts of the Donbass and agree to a reduction in the size of its army. This is exactly what the American peace plan envisages. Paradoxically, the only hope for the Ukrainians now lies with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he could play his usual game of: "That's not enough for me, I want more."

The Spanish newspaper "El País" comments on the US plan to end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine: "The so-called peace plan for Ukraine presented by the US government to the government in Kiev - regardless of its dubious feasibility and its clear injustice - has a fundamental flaw that cannot be overlooked: it was drawn up behind the backs of both the country invaded by Russia more than three years ago and the European community of states."

This is what the 28-point plan envisages

According to consistent media reports, the draft for the US plan consists of 28 points. It is controversial because it demands major concessions from Ukraine. Critics even see the Trump pact as a complete capitulation by Ukraine.

Russia is wreaking havoc in Ukraine every day. US President Trump wants to stop the war.
Although the country's sovereignty would be confirmed, Ukraine would have to renounce its membership of NATO in its constitution and permanently cede territories. Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk would be recognized as de facto Russian.

Ukraine remains free of nuclear weapons. The number of troops in the Ukrainian army will be limited to 600,000 - down from the current 800,000 to 850,000 according to media reports. Ukraine will be allowed to join the EU. The only thing Ukraine would get: a vague "security guarantee" from the USA to protect it from future Russian aggression.

