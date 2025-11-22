US President Donald Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff have presented a 28-point plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. Archivbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

With a 28-point plan, US President Donald Trump wants to impose a dictated peace on Ukraine as he sees fit. Even among Republicans, the initiative has met with massive rejection.

Even within the party of US President Donald Trump, the 28 plan has been met with massive criticism.

US President Donald Trump has had his special representative Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin's special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, negotiate a 28-point plan to end the war waged by Russia in Ukraine. Trump has also given Ukraine an ultimatum. He is giving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi until Thursday to agree to his plan to end the Russian war of aggression.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff — a real estate mogul with no diplomatic background before his appointment — has emerged as one of the central architects of a new Washington peace proposal that Ukrainian officials say revives the Kremlin's most sweeping demands.… — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 22, 2025

The US President's plan has met with fierce criticism even from his party colleagues. What's more, the pro-Kremlin stance of the White House infuriates many Republicans. "Putin has spent the entire year making a fool out of President Trump", writes long-time faction leader McConnell on X.

Putin has spent the entire year trying to play President Trump for a fool. If Administration officials are more concerned with appeasing Putin than securing real peace, then the President ought to find new advisors. Rewarding Russian butchery would be disastrous to America’s… — U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) November 21, 2025

McConnell advises Trump to look for new advisors as long as his current government officials are more interested in appeasing Putin than securing real peace. "Rewarding Russian atrocities would be disastrous for America's interests," McConnell said.

Concessions to a "Norse liar"

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick expressed similar sentiments on X. "This Russian-made propaganda must be rejected and discarded for what it is: unserious nonsense. This moment calls for peace through strength, not appeasement."

Correction: The United States wants Russia’s answer on an unconditional withdrawal of Ukraine by Thursday.



This Russian-drafted propaganda must be rejected and disregarded for the unserious nonsense that it is. This moment requires Peace Through Strength, not appeasement.… https://t.co/BQCxtkeMFD — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) November 21, 2025

Trump's peace plan also meets with little approval from Senator Roger Wicker, who is a member of the Defense Committee. "This so-called 'peace plan' has real problems, and I am very skeptical that it will bring peace," writes the senator on X. Ukraine should not be forced to "cede its land to one of the world's most notorious war criminals, Vladimir Putin". "The size and formation of the Ukrainian armed forces is a sovereign decision of the government and the people," explains Wicker.

This so-called ‘peace plan’ has real problems, and I am highly skeptical it will achieve peace. Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world’s most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin. The size and disposition of Ukraine’s armed forces is a sovereign… — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) November 21, 2025

Any assurances to Putin should neither reward his malign behavior nor jeopardize the security of the United States or its allies. "In particular, any proposal to engage in arms control with a notorious liar and murderer like Putin should be viewed with the utmost skepticism," Wicker continued.

Criticism hails in the media

The international media are also stunned by Trump's Ukraine peace plan. The Czech news portal "Aktualne.cz" wrote in a commentary: "This plan is crazy. Ukraine is supposed to recognize the Russian annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, cede previously unoccupied parts of the Donbass and agree to a reduction in the size of its army. This is exactly what the American peace plan envisages. Paradoxically, the only hope for the Ukrainians now lies with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he could play his usual game of: "That's not enough for me, I want more."

Zelensky: "Ukraine now faces an extremely difficult choice: either a loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the complex 28-point plan or an extremely harsh winter. [...] I already gave my answer on May 20, 2019, when taking the oath to Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/YvnmueAnsV — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 21, 2025

The Spanish newspaper "El País" comments on the US plan to end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine: "The so-called peace plan for Ukraine presented by the US government to the government in Kiev - regardless of its dubious feasibility and its clear injustice - has a fundamental flaw that cannot be overlooked: it was drawn up behind the backs of both the country invaded by Russia more than three years ago and the European community of states."

This is what the 28-point plan envisages

According to consistent media reports, the draft for the US plan consists of 28 points. It is controversial because it demands major concessions from Ukraine. Critics even see the Trump pact as a complete capitulation by Ukraine.

Russia is wreaking havoc in Ukraine every day. US President Trump wants to stop the war. Archivbild: dpa

Although the country's sovereignty would be confirmed, Ukraine would have to renounce its membership of NATO in its constitution and permanently cede territories. Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk would be recognized as de facto Russian.

According to the 28-point peace plan, Ukraine’s military would have to be cut in half from 1.2 million personnel to 600 000.



Meanwhile, Russia had adopted a policy of increasing its military forces from 1.4 million today to 2 million in 2030. pic.twitter.com/jyRvfRA1YC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 22, 2025

Ukraine remains free of nuclear weapons. The number of troops in the Ukrainian army will be limited to 600,000 - down from the current 800,000 to 850,000 according to media reports. Ukraine will be allowed to join the EU. The only thing Ukraine would get: a vague "security guarantee" from the USA to protect it from future Russian aggression.