Chuck Schumer is criticized by the Republicans. (archive picture) Bild: Mariam Zuhaib/AP/dpa

Harsh attack by the Republicans on Democrat Chuck Schumer. He is being criticized for a statement according to which the shutdown would benefit his own party.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mutual recriminations between Republicans and Democrats over the partial government shutdown in the USA continue.

The Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, is being criticized for a statement that the shutdown would benefit his own party.

Hundreds of thousands of government employees must continue to stay at home. Show more

In the dispute over the partial government shutdown in the US, the mutual recriminations between Republicans and Democrats continue. The Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, was sharply criticized on Thursday for a statement according to which this so-called "shutdown" benefits his own party the longer it lasts. "Every day it gets better for us," Schumer told the news site Punchbowl News.

Republican Majority Leader John Thune then stood next to a poster with Schumer's words on the Senate floor on Thursday. "This is not a political game. Democrats may see it that way, but I don't know anyone else who does," Thune said. "The longer this goes on, the more the American people realize that the Democrats are responsible for this shutdown."

Schumer retorted that it was President Donald Trump's Republicans who were gambling with the lives of US citizens. "Every day that Republicans refuse to enter into negotiations to end this shutdown makes things worse for Americans and makes it all the more clear who is standing up for them," Schumer said on Thursday.

It was already the ninth day of the shutdown and given the deep rifts between the two parties, no agreement is in sight. Hundreds of thousands of government employees must continue to stay at home.