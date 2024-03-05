  1. Residential Customers
EN
Ticker for the US election campaign "Republicans for Harris" - Conservatives against Trump

Philipp Dahm

5.8.2024

On November 5, 2024, the President and Congress will be re-elected in the USA. Our ticker will keep you up to date with all the developments.

5.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On November 5, 2024, a new president will be elected in the USA. It is the 60th presidential election.
  • Until July 21, 2024, incumbent US President Joe Biden (Democrat) and former President Donald Trump (Republican) were the official candidates.
  • On July 21, 2024, Biden announced that he would bow to pressure from his party and not run for a second term in November.
  • You can find an overview of the events between March 5 and August 4 here.
  • All content on the US elections can be found here.
  • 5.27 pm

    "Republicans for Harris" - Conservatives against Trump

    Kamala Harris' campaign is now also gathering votes in the Trump camp in favor of the Democrat: "Republicans for Harris" was launched yesterday, Sunday. "As a proud conservative, I never thought I'd be supporting a Democrat for president," writes ex-Congressman Adam Kinzinger, for example.

    He continues: "But I know that Vice President Kamala Harris will defend our democracy and ensure that Donald Trump never returns to the White House. Donald Trump is a direct threat to fundamental American values."

    "Republicans for Harris" is supported by several other conservatives. These include former governors such as Christine Todd Whitman, Bill Weld and Denver Riggleman. Trump's former press spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham is also taking part, as is Mike Pence's former adviser Olivia Troye, who wants to get her ex-boss on board.

    The list goes on to include ex-A^emblymen like Rod Chandler, Tom Coleman, Dave Emery, Wayne Gilchrest, Jim Greenwood, John LeBoutillier, Susan Molinari, Jack Quinn, Denver Riggleman, Claudine Schneider, Christopher Shays, Peter Smith, Alan Steelman, David Trott, and Joe Walsh

  • 2:55 p.m.

    Because of Musk: Trump "has no choice" but to support e-cars

    Donald Trump doesn't think much of the climate crisis thesis: as recently as July 18, he railed against the "Green New Scam" at his party's convention - a sideswipe at the Democrats' "Green New Deal". He said he would divert "trillions of dollars" if he became president.

    The 78-year-old has also repeatedly railed against electric cars, which he wants to pull the plug on. "Trump capitalizes on voters' fear of electric cars", was the headline in Time in mid-June. But those days are over: since the New Yorker met with Tesla founder Elon Musk in March, his tone has changed, the New York Times noticed at the end of July.

    Trump suddenly says things like "I've driven [e-cars] and they're incredible, but they're not for everybody" or "Elon Musk, I love Elon Musk". The reverse is also true, as the billionaire's public statements make clear: That he supports Trump financially is clear. The only thing that is unclear is how high his campaign donations are.

    They like each other: Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump in Washington in February 2017.
    They like each other: Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump in Washington in February 2017.
    KEYSTONE

    And now Trump is publicly saying what's what: "I'm for electric cars," he said at an event in Atlanta Georgia on August 3, according to Business Insider."I have to be, you know, Elon supports me very strongly. I have no other choice."

  • Monday, August 5, 2024, 6:11 a.m.

    US presidential candidate Kennedy confesses to bizarre "bear prank"

    The non-party US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has caused a stir with an unusual revelation. In a video published on the X platform on Sunday (local time), Kennedy confessed to having placed a dead bear in New York's Central Park around ten years ago. The incident is now attracting renewed attention after a dead bear cub was actually found in the park in 2014.

    According to Kennedy's account, he initially took the bear, which had been run over by a delivery van, with the intention of recycling it. After a dinner in New York, however, he left the carcass in the park and arranged the scene with an old bicycle as if the animal had been hit by a car. Kennedy indicated that he wanted to pre-empt a planned publication by the "New Yorker" magazine with this revelation. Neither his campaign nor the "New Yorker" have yet responded to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.

    Kennedy comes from the US political dynasty of the same name. The son of the assassinated Bobby Kennedy and nephew of the also assassinated John F. Kennedy has attracted attention at least since the pandemic, above all for spreading wild conspiracy myths. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, he is favored by eight percent of voters and is considered to have no chance. However, as every vote could potentially count in the election in November, his participation could become a problem for the Republican and Democratic candidates, even if Kennedy would only take a few voters away from them.

