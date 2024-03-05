"Republicans for Harris" - Conservatives against Trump

5.27 pm

Kamala Harris' campaign is now also gathering votes in the Trump camp in favor of the Democrat: "Republicans for Harris" was launched yesterday, Sunday. "As a proud conservative, I never thought I'd be supporting a Democrat for president," writes ex-Congressman Adam Kinzinger, for example.

He continues: "But I know that Vice President Kamala Harris will defend our democracy and ensure that Donald Trump never returns to the White House. Donald Trump is a direct threat to fundamental American values."

Adam Kinzinger: I stand for democracy and the Constitution and Donald Trump is the opposite of that. Kamala Harris is going to defend democracy.

pic.twitter.com/7bYcf3CM2s — Forward Blue (@forwardbluepac) August 5, 2024

"Republicans for Harris" is supported by several other conservatives. These include former governors such as Christine Todd Whitman, Bill Weld and Denver Riggleman. Trump's former press spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham is also taking part, as is Mike Pence's former adviser Olivia Troye, who wants to get her ex-boss on board.

“I’m a 56-year-old, white, gun owner country boy, and If Kamala Harris thinks she can get my vote, well, she’d be right.”



pic.twitter.com/86mud5SQmu — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 4, 2024

The list goes on to include ex-A^emblymen like Rod Chandler, Tom Coleman, Dave Emery, Wayne Gilchrest, Jim Greenwood, John LeBoutillier, Susan Molinari, Jack Quinn, Denver Riggleman, Claudine Schneider, Christopher Shays, Peter Smith, Alan Steelman, David Trott, and Joe Walsh