ARCHIVE - People spend time on the beach near the city of Alexandria. Photo: Amr Nabil/AP/dpa Keystone

Seven young people have lost their lives on the coast west of Alexandria. They had gone into the water despite a bathing ban and drowned in the high waves.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seven teenagers and young adults have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea in Egypt.

This was triggered by an incident in which a student went into the water despite being banned from swimming.

Several fellow students jumped in after her and also got into difficulties. Show more

Seven teenagers and young adults drowned in the Mediterranean on the Egyptian coast. A group of around 150 students were traveling west of Alexandria, according to media reports. One student had gone into the water in heavy swell and despite a swimming ban, recognizable by a red warning flag on the beach.

During an attempted rescue, many fellow students jumped into the water with her and disappeared into the water a short time later. Six young men and women between the ages of 15 and 21 drowned, the Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday.

On Sunday, rescuers recovered another body from the water. The man, aged around 20, had also jumped into the water during the emergency, as the news website Al-Masri al-Jum reported. 24 other people who were in danger of suffocating required medical treatment.