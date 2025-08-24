Seven teenagers and young adults drowned in the Mediterranean on the Egyptian coast. A group of around 150 students were traveling west of Alexandria, according to media reports. One student had gone into the water in heavy swell and despite a swimming ban, recognizable by a red warning flag on the beach.
During an attempted rescue, many fellow students jumped into the water with her and disappeared into the water a short time later. Six young men and women between the ages of 15 and 21 drowned, the Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday.
On Sunday, rescuers recovered another body from the water. The man, aged around 20, had also jumped into the water during the emergency, as the news website Al-Masri al-Jum reported. 24 other people who were in danger of suffocating required medical treatment.